Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon shortlisted in the West Midlands Tourism Awards

Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon has been shortlisted as a finalist in the prestigious West Midlands Tourism Awards 2020. The boutique hotel has been shortlisted in the New Tourism Business Award category and will find out if it has won this highly coveted award at a special ceremony on 26 February at the University of Birmingham’s Great Hall.





There are 43 finalists vying for prizes in 15 categories. Regional winners will automatically feed up to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, which takes place in June. Supported by the West Midlands Growth Company, which aims to attract visitors and events to the region, the awards will celebrate the venues that have helped to bring a record 131 million visitors to the area in 2018 – a 2.6% increase on the previous year. The West Midlands’ tourism industry is now worth £12.6 billion, a rise of 6.7%. The sector supports more than 135,000 jobs.



Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon, formerly The Falcon Hotel, opened its doors in April 2019 after a multi-million-pound major restoration project. The Grade 2 listed historic building, which dates back to the 16th century, was painstakingly restored over a 22-month period.



Carl Davies-Phillips, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon said: “We are delighted to be nominated as a finalist in the West Midlands Tourism Awards, especially in our first year of opening. 2019 has been an incredible year so far, within just 4 months of opening, we have also been ranked the number 1 hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon on TripAdvisor. Winning this award would be a fantastic acknowledgment of how hard my team works, and we look forward to hearing the results in February”.



Roger Mendonca, Chief Operating Officer of the West Midlands Growth Company, said: “The West Midlands Tourism Awards will shine a spotlight on the venues that have helped make this unique region a destination of choice for national and international visitors, with tourist numbers, spend and hotel occupancy at an all-time high. We received a high standard of entry for our awards from more than 75 tourism businesses and congratulate those venues who have got the nod from industry experts following a very competitive shortlisting process.”



