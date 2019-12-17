Ginger reaches a milestone as it launches its 50th hote

Ginger has launched its second hotel in Surat - the city of diamonds - and, with the launch of this hotel, the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) brand touches a significant milestone of reaching fifty operating properties pan India.





Ginger Surat City Centre is strategically located in the heart of the city, just a few minutes from the railway station and various important commercial centres. The hotel offers 109 rooms, Café Et Cetera - an all-day diner, a conference room and fitness center.



Surat is a city in the Indian state of Gujarat and is a centre for diamond cutting and polishing. Surat is also known as the textile hub of the nation or the Silk City of India. It is located on the banks of the Tapi River and offers some beautiful sightseeing places including Dumus beach and the Surat Fort built dating back to the 16th century.



The hotel presents a co-existence of contrasts through dynamic spaces, seamlessly blending the lines of work and play, bringing about a fusion of global and local sensibilities. The design creates experiences that are vibrant, quirky, intuitive and smar and the lean luxe experience facilitates the ‘never stop’ lifestyle of travellers.



Deepika Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ginger said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of the 50th Ginger hotel. Ginger’s new offering of lean luxe hotels has received an overwhelming response. Our second hotel in Surat will cater to the growing business potential of the city.”



