Jungle Bubble: The Elephant outside the room at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

In a world first, Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort is giving guests an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend the night observing Thailand’s majestic elephants in their natural habitat while staying in unique transparent Jungle Bubbles.





Unfolding across 160 acres of Northern Thailand’s ancient jungle, Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort is perched on a hill overlooking the Mekong and Ruak rivers. The secluded location is exclusively positioned to take in majestic three country views over the confluence of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, and grazing elephants in the most stunning of natural settings below.



Located in the jungle, the two Jungle Bubbles are perched on raised wooden decks offering uninterrupted views of the elephants, as well as stargazing at night.



The Jungle Bubbles were custom designed by Eye In The Sky and are constructed with high tech polyester fabric using exclusive Precontraint Serge Ferrari technology to create an milieu in which guests can enjoy an immersive, close-to-nature experience.



The well-appointed bubble accommodation is fully air-conditioned, offering 22 square metres of indoor floor space; a 4.5-diameter bedroom and living space with a king bed and seating area under a transparent roof; and an enclosed, nontransparent en-suite shower and vanity.



Intimate touches of bathrobes and slippers; crisp white bed linen; regular and feather pillows; and exquisite bathroom amenities provide convenient functions with the comfort of home. A hair dryer, vanity and make up mirror are also provided.



Guests at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort can purchase the Jungle Bubble experience as an optional activity and spend the night from dusk till dawn, returning to the hotel in the morning. Rates start from 17,700 Thai Baht per night for two people and include a delectable dinner basket; a fully stocked mini bar; 24-hour in-room dining service; and tea and coffee making facilities.



Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort is world famous for its elephant camp that, along with the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation (GTAEF), were set up primarily to help elephants that cannot help themselves: for those that find themselves, through abuse or through circumstance, unable to provide and maintain an income for themselves, for their mahouts and their families.



Here appropriate activities are designed that allow the elephant caretakers to raise the funds they need to look after the elephants without forcing them into activities they might not enjoy.



The introduction of the Jungle Bubbles at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort is another world first that can be scaled and shared with other elephant camps to allow them to give a subset of elephants – those that prefer to only meet their mahouts and are bonded into friendship groups – a natural life in a manner that the elephants enjoy without becoming a financial strain on the operation.



