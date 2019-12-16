Kimpton Charlotte Square joins Virtuoso’s luxury travel programme

Edinburgh hotel Kimpton Charlotte Square has been accepted as a Virtuoso property joining the global shortlist of elite hotels in the organisation’s luxury travel programme.

As part of the exclusive programme, Kimpton Charlotte Square will be a top hotel recommended to travellers seeking luxury experiences in Edinburgh through Virtuoso’s network of travel advisors.





Kimpton Charlotte Square is one of few hotels in Edinburgh which have been granted membership and is only the second Kimpton from the global chain to be accepted into the select programme.



Virtuoso is the leading global network of agencies specialising in luxury and experiential travel, with more than 20,000 advisors. They partner with the world’s best companies including hotels, cruise liners, tour operators and more.



Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel is located on one of Edinburgh’s most beautiful squares in the Georgian New Town and a UNESCO world heritage site. The hotel consists of seven interconnected Georgian townhouses, a lavish spa offering a range of luxurious treatments and is a short distance from the city’s other historic hotspots. Kimpton’s new take on Scottish luxury interiors includes bold design and is showcased with blends of handsome woods, plush fabrics and rich pops of colour.



What differentiates Kimpton to other hotels in the city is its ethos that heartfelt human connections make people’s lives better. The hotel strives to go the extra mile and include a personal touch in everything they do creating truly meaningful guest experiences. Offering signature perks such as in-room yoga mats and a daily social hour which allows guests to meet fellow travellers in the hotel’s BABA bar. A stay at Kimpton Charlotte Square is an escape from the ordinary offering a vibrant Scottish service full of charm and personality.



Another standout concept at Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel is No. 33, a hotel within a hotel that can be booked for exclusive use for up to 24 guests. Perfect for groups, special events, private weddings or just to hang out with your closest friends, No. 33 offers an intimate, homelike space.



Johan Scheepers, General Manager, Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel said: “Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective so for Kimpton Charlotte Square to be recognised is an incredible honour.



“Kimpton Charlotte Square hotel offers a vibrant Scottish service full of charm and personality, in one of the world’s most historic cities and we’re excited to be a part of the industry’s most powerful leading travel network, showing the world all the hotel, and Edinburgh, has to offer.”



