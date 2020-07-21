ExCeL Reopening for Events on October 1 

Following the announcement that business events and conferences can restart from 1st October, ExCeL London has outlined its reopening plan for safe events.

Jeremy Rees, CEO, ExCeL London: “We are delighted that the government has confirmed the timetable for when business events and conferences can resume.





"Having played a full role in supporting the NHS, providing all of our facilities for the Nightingale Hospital, we are now looking forward to playing an equally active role in the nation’s economic recovery.



“The vast majority of the venue (90%) has been restored to its original state, with the remaining space secured as equipment storage for NHS Nightingale. This ongoing support will not impact the normal operation of our venue and we look forward to hosting safe, secure, and successful business events and conferences from 1st October onwards.”



