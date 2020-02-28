ExCeL London partners with the Government’s GREAT campaign

ExCeL London has partnered with the Government’s international promotion campaign, GREAT, to spread its positive message and highlight the power of the UK’s events industry, both at home and abroad.

The GREAT Britain campaign showcases the best that the nation has to offer, to inspire the world and encourage people to visit, do business, invest in and study in the UK.





It is active in 144 countries worldwide and nearly 300 cities – from Shanghai to San Francisco, from Copenhagen to Cape Town. And in the UK, the campaign is helping British companies to export for the first time and expand into new markets.



ExCeL is working with the campaign to showcase how the events industry is one of the world’s best places to grow networks, strike business deals, launch products, meet buyers and convene to tackle some of the planet’s most pressing matters.



In 2019, ExCeL hosted more than 400 events and welcomed four million visitors, one million of which were from overseas. It was responsible for more than 25 per cent of the UK’s inbound tourists and generated £4.5billion in economic impact, while events held here contributed 37,600 jobs.



The venue, located in the heart of the regenerated Royal Docks, will support the campaign through its extensive media network, across print and digital.



ExCeL London used International Confex, the UK’s leading exhibition for event organisers, hosted at ExCeL this week, to display the GREAT message loud and proud around its 31m x 8m Platinum Suite hoarding, located at the heart of the venue.



Jeremy Rees, CEO, ExCeL London, said: “This is a fantastic campaign, which we’re proud to support. Every year we host more than one million overseas visitors as well as hundreds of thousands of buyers from businesses across every sector you can think of. So using that platform to spread word of the GREAT campaign here makes good sense.



“But it’s also an excellent way of extolling the virtues of Britain’s events sector, which is the eighth biggest in the UK – adding significant economic value to communities, through the facilitation of business deals, through employment and through generating business and footfall for others within the hospitality sector. I’m pleased that this doesn’t go unnoticed in the wider GREAT campaign and look forward to ExCeL being a host for this powerful message.”



Dan Ramsay, Director, GREAT, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with one of the UK’s leading events venues to showcase the very best of what this country has to offer – from world-class universities and ground-breaking research, to high tech start-ups and entrepreneurs.



“The GREAT Britain campaign captures the best of all that is familiar about the UK, but also what is new and surprising. Our aim is to encourage people around the world to think and feel differently about the UK.



“One of our priorities is to grow the UK’s valuable business events sector by promoting its world-class destinations and venues, and driving more targeted international business events into the UK. We are pleased to be working with ExCeL London to help make this happen.”



