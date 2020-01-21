ExCeL London partners with inspirational sixth form centre in Newham

ExCeL London is delighted to announce that it is partnering with the London Academy of Excellence (LAE), a sixth form centre in Stratford.

As part of its ongoing efforts to give back to and invest in the local community, ExCeL London has contributed to support the academy’s Hardship and Opportunities Fund and assist with funding for visits that raise aspirations among students.





LAE opened in 2012 and has sought to present far greater opportunity for the London Borough of Newham’s young people to get into the UK’s top universities. As part of its core focus on promoting social mobility through education, the school prioritises offers of places to students eligible for free school meals.



It was described as an “inspirational school” in the 2019 Good Schools Guide and is currently rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. Earlier this month the school announced that 37 students, - almost half of this year’s applicants – had received offers to study at Cambridge and Oxford colleges in 2020. Since 2014, 129 pupils have had offers to the UK’s top two universities.



At the end of 2019, the school was also named as the highest achieving mainstream sixth form provider in the whole of the UK, in the Sunday Times’ ‘Parent Power 2020’.



ExCeL London’s partnership with LAE forms part of Royal Docks event venue’s broader community outreach programmes, with other initiatives including support for The Newham All Stars Sports Academy, Richard House Children’s Hospice, Community Food Enterprise and Bonny Downs.



Scott Baker, Headmaster at the London Academy of Excellence, said: “On behalf of the school, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to ExCel London for its generous support which will enable LAE to further extend and enrich the opportunities that we are able to provide to students.”



Jeremy Rees, CEO, ExCeL London, said: “I am really proud that we have been able to partner with LAE and contribute towards helping this inspirational sixth form centre’s aims. It is excellent that LAE is leading the way in Newham to ensure that the borough’s youngsters have access and opportunity to attend the UK’s top universities.



“I was blown away by the work that the centre is doing during a recent visit. Building and evolving this partnership with LAE will form a central part of ExCeL London’s lasting legacy for the local community.”



