ExCeL London strengthens its Conference & Events team

ExCeL London has strengthened its Conference & Events team with the appointment of Sindri Hjartarson to the role of Account Manager.

Sindri will be responsible for attracting new business to ExCeL from the associations market, as well as managing relationships with existing clients.





He joins the team having just completed a master’s in digital marketing at Loughborough University. Prior to that he spent seven years at Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre, based in Reykjavik - the biggest conference centre in Iceland, hosting hundreds of events every year. Sindri held several different roles at Harpa but was most recently the Sales Manager for Conferences, attracting new national and international clients.



Samantha Shamkh, Head of Associations, ExCeL London, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Sindri to the team. He has a strong background in various event venue departments particularly in attracting both national and international organisations to host conferences. He will be working collaboratively with UK, European and international associations to not only help bring their events to London, but to ensure that their objectives and stated missions are met while they’re here.”



