Holland America Line extends booking incentives for travel partners and guests  including a 2% bonus commission and free flights

Holland America Line is offering travel partners and guests a number of incentives for 2021 cruise bookings including free flights, discounts on excursions and added value of up to $2,300.

Agents can currently enjoy a special 2% bonus commission* on select Alaska, Europe and Canada & New England cruises, an offer which has been extended until the end of October.





The free air offer is also running to the end of September, where guests can cruise from just £999 on select European itineraries and fly for free through the Flight Ease programme. In addition, travellers can get 20% off all shore excursions on their upcoming 2021 Alaska and Europe cruises when booked by 23 September.



Guests can benefit from the Early Pay Incentive (extended until the end of October), with $250 of on board spend for those who make an instalment toward their booked cruise or sign up to HAL’s payment plan. Those who pay for a 6-14 day sailing in full will also receive an additional 10% as well as the on board credit.



The Have It All Sale, valid for most cruises from December 2020 to April 2022, offers added value of up to $2,300 including free drinks, free gratuities, a free Signature Dining Package, free Wi-Fi for suites and a 50% reduced deposit. Cruises should be booked by the 30 September to receive these additional bonuses.



At a time where travellers are keen to protect their holiday bookings, Holland America Line’s ‘Book With Confidence’ campaign also means that sailings booked until the 30 September can be cancelled up to 30 days before departure, and guests will receive a 100% Future Cruise Credit for their cancel fees,



These incentives means that now is the time for guests to book and enjoy a premium sailing experience in one of Holland America Line’s elegant ships.



