Silversea unveils the refurbished Silver Shadow

Elegant new livery, bespoke lalique decorations & reimagined

The latest Silversea ship to undergo an extensive refurbishment, Silver Shadow recently emerged from the dry dock with redesigned interior spaces and an elegant new livery—the first time the two-tone design has been employed in Silversea’s history.





Moreover, another first for the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, decorative crystal artworks from renowned lifestyle brand Lalique have been installed in Silver Shadow’s La Dame Restaurant to enrich the dining experience for guests.



“Silversea has evolved in recent times and we felt the need to reflect this evolution in Silver Shadow’s livery,” says Jose Vuolo, Silversea’s Global Creative Director. “Elegant, understated, recognisable, Silver Shadow’s new aesthetic echoes our cruise line’s character, placing emphasis on the destination and our guests’ experiences. Complementing the ship’s interior refurbishment, which whispers luxury, the new exterior design distinguishes Silversea within the ultra-luxury segment. Silver Shadow will look equally as sophisticated while anchored off a remote Caribbean island as in the port of a historic European city, as her new livery has been designed to form an affinity between ship and destination.”



In addition to the ship’s elegant new livery, guests on Silver Shadow will enjoy the following enhancements from the latest refurbishment:

• All Suites. With guests’ comfort in mind, all suites have undergone a complete floor-to-ceiling renovation. Carpets, furniture and fixtures have been refurbished in all suites, while all bathrooms have also been renewed. The suites’ elegant new colour scheme takes influence from the successful design of Silver Muse. Guest hallways have also been enhanced with new carpets and suite doors.

• Handmade Lalique panels enrich La Dame Restaurant. La Dame’s décor has been enriched with bespoke, handmade Lalique panels, for the enjoyment of guests. Moreover, in response to the venue’s overwhelming popularity, La Dame Restaurant on Deck 7 has been enlarged and now accommodates up to 40 diners, meaning all guests will be able to sample the venue’s sumptuous cuisine at least once throughout their voyage.

• New Atrium. A new Atrium area has been created on Deck 5 with open-plan boutiques and an inviting Arts Café, complete with central bar counter and vibrant furnishings. The Atrium also comprises an updated guest relations area, with an interactive guest relations desk, and a bespoke new future cruise sales office.

• Connoisseur’s Corner. Re-positioned from Deck 7 to Deck 8, the Connoisseur’s Corner has been entirely refurbished and a new outdoor seating area has been created, meaning guests can enjoy fine drinks and cigars either indoors or al fresco. Plush seating and wind breakers have created a sophisticated area of optimum comfort, in which guests can relax while admiring far-reaching views.

• Casino. The Casino has been relocated from Deck 5 to Deck 8, and now enjoys a new layout with updated décor.

• Additional enhancements to public spaces. Elsewhere, many of Silver Shadow’s public spaces have undergone extensive refurbishments, including: La Terrazza, The Restaurant, the Panorama Lounge, the Zagara Beauty Spa & Fitness Centre, the Observation Library, The Bar, The Show Lounge, the Card/Conference Room, the Pool Area & Jogging Track, and all public bathrooms. New outdoor furniture has invigorated the pool deck, suite balconies, La Terrazza, and the Panorama Lounge.



Among the first of Silver Shadow’s post-refurbishment sailings in 2019, guests enjoyed an exclusive voyage hosted by Mark Conroy, Managing Director of The Americas, and Peter Shanks, Managing Director for the UK, Ireland, the Middle East and Africa. From December 10-19, Silversea’s guests travelled deeper between San Juan and Fort Lauderdale, enjoying a number of bespoke events in the company of Conroy and Shanks.



“Every aspect of Silver Shadow’s refurbishment has been designed to enrich our guests’ experiences,” says Conroy. “From the new Atrium area in the heart of the ship, which is perfect for a sociable evening cocktail, to the completely renovated guest suites, which guarantee optimum comfort, Silver Shadow’s enhanced interior spaces are elevating the entire cruise experience.”



“Our guests’ reactions to the enhanced Silver Shadow has been exceptional,” says Shanks. “It has been a real pleasure to reunite with familiar members of our Venetian Society in such a beautiful setting. Inspired by Silver Muse, the reimagined Silver Shadow has raised the bar higher still for our cruise line.”



Aboard Silver Shadow, as on all of Silversea’s ultra-luxury ships, guests are welcomed in superlative comfort, enjoying an onboard offering that has been enriched with unprecedented levels of luxury by Silversea’s ongoing Project Invictus. Ocean-view suites, sumptuous cuisine that adapts according to the sailed region, and the attentive service of butlers are just a few standout features. Enhancing the experience are such all-inclusive amenities as complimentary premium wines and spirits, speciality coffees, bottled water, juices and soft drinks served throughout the ship; an in-suite bar, stocked with guests' preferences; a complimentary in-suite 24-hour dining service; and complimentary Wi-Fi.



