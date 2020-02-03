Science Museum launches brand new Illuminate Christmas party package for 2020

The Science Museum in South Kensington has revealed its brand-new Illuminate Christmas party package for 2020.

Illuminate gives clients the opportunity to enjoy exclusive use of the new two-level space and celebrate Christmas against the backdrop of London’s skyline through Level 5’s panoramic window.





Illuminate’s exclusive catering partner Moving Venue will offer bespoke menu options consisting of either a festive bowl food selection or an indulgent three-course dinner, plus a prosecco reception, unlimited wine, beer and soft drinks throughout the evening. White Light will also deliver its Christmas AV package, priced at £6,000 which includes a PA system, DJ booth and equipment, mirror ball, 16ft x 16ft dancefloor, lighting design, integrated coloured LED lighting system, wireless handheld microphone, installation and de-rig, and wireless LED uplighters.



The package will be available for groups ranging from 100 to 400 guests between the end of November until the end of December 2020, with a bowl food reception available from £69 + VAT per person and a three-course dinner option from £110 + VAT per person. White Light’s Christmas AV Package is available for £6,000+VAT. Optional upgrades can be created to include additional catering options from Moving Venue such as creative canapés. White Light also offers AV enhancements such as the use of the LED wall, branding vinyl, plus additional lighting options and a stage for presentations.



Jodie Guilford, Business Development & Marketing Manager said: “We are excited to announce our first Illuminate Christmas party package for 2020, alongside our exclusive catering and AV partners Moving Venue and White Light. Illuminate has proved extremely popular since opening last March and we are confident that this year’s Christmas party option will meet demand for a festive experience in the heart of London, while delivering that all-important Christmassy feel.”



