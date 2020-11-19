Wyboston Lakes Resort’s Woodlands Event Centre recognised as Best Conference Venue at Conference Awards 2020

Second major success in three weeks

Wyboston Lakes Resort’s Woodlands Event Centre has been voted Best Conference Venue for 450 to 1100 people theatre style at the prestigious Conference Awards 2020.

A panel of industry expert judges awarded the honour to the venue, ahead of many famous venues that were also on the short list for this coveted title.





This is the second major success in recent weeks for the Bedfordshire venue. In late October it reinforced its status as a leading UK conference venue by winning the award for Best Mid-Sized Meeting Space at the hospitality industry’s CHS Awards.



The Woodlands Event Centre was transformed by a £3m redevelopment programme which was completed in 2019, designed to ensure it meets the needs of event organisers and delegates for many years to come.



Louisa Watson, director of marketing at Wyboston Lakes Resort, said: “I am so chuffed with this. We’ve entered these awards for 7 years and following all the spectacular work on the venue, we’ve won at last. To win two major awards in 2020 is wonderfully uplifting – amazing!”



The Woodlands Event Centre is one of two major venues at the 380-acre resort, alongside the Willows Training Centre which was extensively refurbished early this year. There is also a four-star hotel, a spa and golf course,



The resort has recently launched a hybrid - live and virtual - event solution, which enables organisers to host live events through a virtual platform and with up to 30 guests in-person at the venue, as permitted by government guidelines. The resort has also been certified as a Covid-secure venue following accreditations from the AA, the Meetings Industry Association and Quality in Tourism.



