The Convention Centre Dublin does it again!

The Convention Centre Dublin (The CCD) has won the award for ‘Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre 2020’ at the 27th annual World Travel Awards.

In a challenging year for the meetings and events industry, the win was announced at the World Travel Awards last night.





This is the fourth time the venue has won this title, beating off tough international competition from ten other venues including Berlin ExpoCenter City, ExCeL London, Messe Frankfurt Convention Centre and Palais Des Congrès De Paris.



Commenting on the win, Stephen Meehan, Chief Executive of The CCD, said, “It is a real honour to win this award once again and we would like to thank everyone who voted for us. This year, as we mark our ten-year anniversary, it is particularly special. This award is a testament to the team at The CCD and their energy passion and commitment to exceptional customer service.”



Speaking about the current situation, he added, “It has been a tough year for us all in the events and MICE industry. We continue to work with our clients to support them as best we can during these uncertain times. We look forward to welcoming people back to The CCD when it is safe to do so.”



The World Travel Awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals and business and leisure travel consumers worldwide and this accolade recognises the commitment to excellence that The CCD has demonstrated in the last twelve months.



