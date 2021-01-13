Preferred Hotels & Resorts announces 2020 I Prefer Members’ Choice Award Winners

38 Hotels Honoured Globally with Singapore’s Royal Plaza on Scotts Ranked #1

Preferred Hotels & Resorts – the world’s largest independent hotel brand – today unveiled the winners of the third annual I Prefer Members’ Choice Awards and, as part of the celebration, announced a limited-time Bonus Points Promotion for new and existing members of its I Prefer Hotel Rewards programme.





Honouring 38 independent hotels, resorts, and residences across four regional categories, the 2020 global awards were determined directly by I Prefer members who cast their ballots to recognise the inimitable experiences they have enjoyed during past visits to any of the 700 properties that participate in I Prefer.



For 2020, Royal Plaza on Scotts in Singapore was declared the overall winner for its consistent delivery of exceptional guest services, with other top honours going to Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy; Boston Harbor Hotel in Massachusetts, United States; and Half Moon in Montego Bay, Jamaica. While distinctly unique in their approach to hospitality, all of the renowned, award-winning properties are connected through an unwavering dedication to providing exemplary service and high-quality standards.



“At the foundation of I Prefer is a pledge to offer unparalleled levels of consistent, flexible, and rewarding hospitality,” said Jeri Salazar, Vice President of Loyalty, Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Through these annual awards, we are proud to recognise what our I Prefer members find to be the most valued aspects of a hotel stay – genuine recognition, sincere personalisation, and heartfelt connections to local culture – which is something that our portfolio of independent hotels is uniquely positioned to provide.”



The full list of 2020 I Prefer Members’ Choice Awards winners includes:

Top Hotels in North America:

· Boston Harbor Hotel – Boston, Massachusetts, United States

· Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa – Palm Beach, Florida, United States

· Edgewood Tahoe Resort – Stateline (Lake Tahoe), Nevada, United States

· Hotel Emma – San Antonio, Texas, United States

· Hotel Grand Pacific – Victoria, Canada

· Hotel Monteleone – New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

· Rosen Shingle Creek – Orlando, Florida, United States

· The Broadmoor – Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States

· Windsor Court Hotel – New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

· Woodstock Inn & Resort – Woodstock, Vermont, United States





Top Hotels in Europe:

· Dromoland Castle Hotel – County Clare, Ireland

· Grand Hotel Excelsior – Valletta, Malta

· Grand Hotel Tremezzo – Lake Como, Italy

· Grand Hotel Zermatterhof – Zermatt, Switzerland

· Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa – St Andrews, United Kingdom

· Pulitzer Amsterdam – Amsterdam, Netherlands

· The Alpina Gstaad – Gstaad, Switzerland

· The Fitzwilliam Hotel Dublin – Dublin, Ireland

· The Grand, York – York, United Kingdom

· The Stafford London – London, United Kingdom



Top Hotels in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa:

· Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

· East, Hong Kong – Hong Kong

· Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo – Tokyo, Japan

· One Farrer Hotel – Singapore

· One World Hotel – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

· Royal Plaza on Scotts – Singapore

· Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Zanzibar – Zanzibar, Tanzania

· The Fullerton Hotel Singapore – Singapore

· The Fullerton Hotel Sydney – Sydney, Australia

· The Sanchaya – Bintan, Indonesia



Top Hotels in Caribbean, Central, and South America:

· Aranwa Sacred Valley – Urubamba, Peru

· Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa – Sandys, Bermuda

· Cap Maison Resort & Spa – Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

· Condado Vanderbilt Hotel – San Juan, Puerto Rico

· Half Moon – Montego Bay, Jamaica

· Hotel Christopher – Pointe Milou, St. Barthélemy

· Hotel Unique – São Paulo, Brazil

· West Bay Club – Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands



To celebrate the winners, Preferred is launching a limited-time Bonus Points Promotion, gifting I Prefer members with an additional 5,000 points when they book a stay at any of the 38 winning hotels by February 12, 2021, for travel through December 31, 2021. Points can be redeemed for Reward Certificates, which never expire and can be used like cash towards free room nights at any participating I Prefer property and other on-property expenditures. To take advantage of the offer, bookings must contain a valid I Prefer member number and be made via IPrefer.com, the I Prefer app, by contacting the Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Global Reservations team, or through travel advisors via the GDS using the “PH” and “PV” chain codes. Travellers looking to enrol and take advantage of this promotion, can do so for free via www.IPrefer.com/enroll.



