PRA recognized as Best DMC with 4th Consecutive Stella Award

PRA, a leader in the Business Events industry, was named Best DMC and recognized with a Stella Award (#StellaAwards2020) from Northstar Meetings Group, according to Loren Edelstein, vice president and content director. This marks the fourth consecutive year PRA has been honored with this prestigious award.





The Stella Awards honor excellence in the meetings industry. The program distinguishes suppliers from around the globe that consistently deliver quality service and innovation to meeting and event professionals. Nearly 7,000 votes were cast from around the world for the 553 destinations, hotels and service providers nominated in 17 categories in six regions in the United States and worldwide. There were a total of 255 total winners and finalists for 2020.



“It is an honor for our teams to be recognized through the Stella Awards, a recognition program amassed with deep peer engagement, which makes this acknowledgment even more meaningful. This recognition helps us appreciate the fact we tend to get it right, where it counts, in the view of the clients we serve. This honor belongs to them as well.” shared Mike Fiber, Chief Executive Officer, PRA. “We’re thrilled to be named Best DMC for the fourth year in a row, signifying that we help deliver exceptional meetings and events that move hearts, minds and businesses forward.”



With the broadest owned system of offices in the Americas, PRA was honored for consistently delivering exceptional value to business event professionals, and the organizations they collectively serve.



“Congratulations to the distinguished Stella Award winners for 2020,” said Edelstein. “All of the Stella finalists and winners represent excellence in the meetings and events industry as suppliers, and we’re thrilled to honor the best of the best – especially in a year when the industry has been impacted so significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you to the winners for supporting meetings and event planners around the world, and thank you for your commitment to quality, service and innovation.”



To celebrate, Northstar will present the first annual Stella Awards Virtual Showcase, which will be streamed live on December 2, 2020 from 2:00pm-3:30pm EST. The Stella Awards Virtual Showcase will feature the 2020 winners across all categories and provide perspective on the industry’s shared future. In addition, the program will support the Above and Beyond Foundation, which is providing urgent aid and grants to hospitality workers affected by the COVID-19 crisis.



