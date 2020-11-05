Global Recognition For Sani Resort: Leading European Resort Wins at World Travel Awards 2020 for a Consecutive Year

Acknowledged as Europe’s Leading Family Resort in this year’s awards

Sani Resort, the award-winning destination in Halkidiki Greece, is delighted to announce its success at this year’s World Travel Awards. Recognised as number one in Europe’s Leading Family Resort and Greece’s Leading Family Resort, these wins highlight Sani Resort’s position as an industry leader in luxury hospitality.





This year’s success is Sani Resort’s second year winning in both of these categories at the World Travel Awards and is a credit to the resort’s ongoing commitment to going above and beyond to offer exceptional experiences each season and for leading the way in the family market. With world-leading facilities, award-winning kids’ clubs, celebrity endorsed sports academies, over 40 restaurants and bars, globally renowned cultural events and a private marina, Sani Resort sets the benchmark for luxury hospitality in Europe.



Relaunching as a ‘Covid-Safe Sanctuary’ for the Summer 2020 season, Sani Resort combined enhanced protocols and health and safety policies with the resort’s location in the 1,000-acre eco-reserve to offer families a secluded private sanctuary, setting the standard for safe luxury holidays. The resort worked with leading experts CrossBorder Med Care, TUV Austria and Ecolab to create world class measures to ensure guests could relax in a secure environment. Surrounded by nature, Sani Resort redesigned the guest experience this year to focus on outdoor space and privacy, with a new tech-led touchless guest journey and a focus on outdoor experiences. Additionally, Covid-testing on arrival ensured that everyone entering the hotel had been through the same checks and were only allowed to use the facilities when the results were negative, offering guests complete peace of mind to enjoy a relaxing trip.



The World Travel Awards acknowledges, rewards and celebrates brilliance and is recognised globally as a hallmark of industry excellence, making this is a fantastic win for Sani Resort. Speaking of Sani Resort’s success, COO of Sani Resort, Dimitris Kontos, has said: “We are honoured to have been recognised in two categories at this year’s World Travel Awards and to be celebrated as leaders in family hospitality. Winning for a second year in both of these categories feels like a brilliant achievement and is a recognition of Sani Resort’s unparalleled service and facilities which see guests, and in particular families, return year on year.”



The success at the 2020 World Travel Awards follows a year of investment for Sani Resort, after unveiling a brand new look Porto Sani in July following a 30-million-Euro refurbishment. The renovation saw the five-star hotel reveal a re-imagined hotel concept focused on young families who want to holiday in luxury, with spacious all-suite accommodation, new restaurants and an upgraded spa. Alongside the renovation of Porto Sani, Sani Resort launched the new Little Guest concept, providing parents with a complete range of high-end baby equipment in-suite, as well as a complimentary session with Carol Mae Baby Consulting Services, a baby and toddler advice programme for new parents.



Sani Resort will reopen in April 2021 with the #OnlyatSani Protocol, and world-class health and safety measures, in an all-tested environment. Guests will once again be able to make the most of the endless outdoor activities and reconnect with nature at the Sani Resort Covid-Safe Sanctuary. Flexible booking and cancellation policies will provide guests with the utmost peace of mind and security so that they can continue to enjoy carefree holidays at Sani Resort.



