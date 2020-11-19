Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa wins three awards at the 2020 World Luxury Awards

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa is thrilled to announce the win of three accolades in the 2020 World Luxury Awards:

• Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa - Global Win in Luxury All-inclusive Retreat

• The Emerald SPA - Continent Win in Best Unique Experience Spa

• Amazònico Restaurant - Continent Win in Eclectic / International Cuisine





Representing more than 150 countries and 600 hotels across over 100 categories, the World Luxury Awards are the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry, offering international and respected recognition as voted online by more than 300,000 international travelers and industry professionals each year.



‘I am so happy about these awards and I want to thank the whole team at Emerald for making it possible. I’m really proud of them!’ comments Mr Aldo Scarapicchia, Parnter and Chief Officer of Emerald Collection. ‘Our bespoke Deluxe All-Inclusive Formula has proven once again to be a favourite of international guests and Emerald Spa and Amazonico’s wins also show that we deliver a world-class service in every aspect of hospitality’.



Set on 20 hectares of beautiful private island and surrounded by 100 hectares of wrap-around reef, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa embodies the natural elegance of the Maldives. Thanks to its signature all-inclusive formula, guests can indulge in the four à la carte restaurants, including the decorated South American dining outlet Amazònico, which champions delicacies orginated from Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru and Chile. A real gourmet destination, the 5* has recently added traditional Russian dishes to its existing offering, following the successful partnership with Russian Chef Nikita Martynov.



Situated in the quietest areas of the island and cocooned by lush canopies and palm trees, Emerald SPA is a sanctuary for both the mind and the body. Thanks to its wide selection of rituals inspired by Balinese, Ayurvedic and Thai traditions, which target appetite and insomnia while lessen anxiety, Emerald SPA guides guests towards a higher state of calm and compassion.



