Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa wins significant award

Member of Leading Hotels of the World, 5* Emerald Maldives Resort and Spa has won the prestigious accolade of Indian Ocean's Leading New Resort 2020 from World Travel Awards 2020.

The World Travel Awards is the most respected awards in the industry and serves to recognise and celebrate excellence across all sectors of travel.





Aldo Scarapicchia, Partner and Chief Officer at Emerald said, “We are so happy to have won this exciting award! I want to praise and thank our wonderful team both on and off the island for making this happen and also to all of our guests who we would not have won this award, without.”



Located on the Raa Atoll in the Northern Maldives archipelago, Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa is delighted to have re-opened on August 1st 2020 and has recently been the first resort to achieve the GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation in the Maldives, meaning it is the cleanest and safest property in the Maldives.



Emerald Maldives invites guests to experience the Natural Elegance and Natural Freedom philosophy of the resort where space, luxury, comfort and privacy are in the very nature of the guest experience. Emerald Maldives is set on 20 hectares of beautiful private island and surrounded by 100 hectares of wrap-around reef in walking distance of the 1.7km beach. The endless azure blue sea, golden sand and green outdoor space ensures guests will truly feel like they're on their own paradise island.




