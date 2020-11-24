Bea World Experience Festival 2020:  the Jury is at work to assess entries from 23 countries.

Agencies from 23 countries across the globe have applied for the 15th Best Event Awards World Experience – the first and most authoritative event industry award – and are now waiting for the finalist, which will be determined by a preliminary online voting session and announced on November 27 via www.beaworldfestival.com.





The projects are now being assessed by an influential Jury chaired by Stephanie Dubois, Global Events Director at SAP, and consisting of top representatives with national or international responsibility from corporate companies, as well as members of local national event agencies’ associations from different countries around the world.



So far, 28 leading professionals have confirmed their participation in the Jury:

• Alina Banasiak, Head of Communications Italy & Spain, eBay

• Karim Bartoletti, Partner/Executive Producer, Indiana Production

• Paulo Campos Costa, Global Brand, Marketing & Communications Director, EDP - Energias De Portugal

• Andrea Danihelova, Head of Communication and Spokesperson, VSE Holding Group

• Geeske Doeve, Head of Events Europe & UK, TCS

• Stephanie Dubois, Global Events Director, SAP

• Andrea Faflíková, Regional Senior Brand Relations and Event Manager, The LEGO Group

• Luca Favetta, International Council Board Member, WORLD TOURISM FORUM

• Belén Fierro, Head of Events and Protocol Spain, Airbus

• William Galimberti, Global Sport Marketing Manager, Red Bull

• André Gebhardt, Squad Lead Major Events & Product Launches, T Systems

• Elling Hamso, Managing Partner, Event ROI Institute

• Pilar Jimenez Pardo, Event Manager, Sage Spain

• Guy Lomas, Head of Global Experience Marketing, Philips

• Michael Mueller, Head of Brand Activation & Special Projects, Samsung

• Dianamaria Pacchioni, Head of Global Sponsorship & Events, Enel

• Michiel Pool, Head of Global Events, Ericsson

• Jane Reeve, Chief Communications Officer, Ferrari

• Alexander Safonov, Global Events Director, Oriflame Cosmetics

• Rolf Schumann, Manager Brand Boost Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Overseas, Skoda Auto

• Bonny Shapira, Leader, Cisco Live EMEAR, CISCO

• Hannah Shecter, Senior Marketing Manager, Global Events, ADFORM

• Jan Sidemo, Senior Director Global Events, VOLVO CARS

• Ilya Stabrovsky, Head of Marketing, Commercial Vehicles, VOLKSWAGEN

• Ulrike Tondorf, Head of Live & Experience Branding, Bayer

• Amanda Whitlock, Director, Global Strategic Events and Experiences, EY

• Thomas Wieringa, Head of Experiential Marketing & Brand Advocacy, PERNOD RICARD

• Stefanie Winter, Head of Events, Siemens AG



The 15th Edition of Bea World Festival will be an all-digital edition with the clear objective of identifying and providing the market with the necessary strategies to interpret the ongoing evolution towards digitisation and inform on the actions taken to provide creative solutions.



It will offer all participants the opportunity to see the world’s best-in-class events, to network with peers and industry leaders, and to learn business strategies and new trends through inspiring keynotes and technical workshops.



“Although there are fewer entries than in the past years, it is not as bad as one could have expected when considering the current situation. The pandemic has certainly heavily penalised the live industry, but we nonetheless report a high participation in the award, which has firmly established itself as an international benchmark for the entire sector - says Salvatore Sagone, founder of Bea World Experience Festival and president of ADC Group. - Health requirements have forced us to deliver this edition in a totally digital format, which we are sure will nonetheless meet the interest of all those who want to find inspiration from the finalist projects and the scheduled content.”



On a European Level, entries from Germany, Italy, and the Czech Republic have increased, while Latvia, Lithuania, and Qatar confirm numbers similar to those of last year. At the same time, some extra-European countries are competing for the renowned Elephant Awards, including Brazil, Qatar and the USA. Portugal, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy are the countries with more entries in this 15th year of the international event award.



“The results confirm how strong the Bea World brand is. Integrity and transparency have been key traits of our competition since its very first edition, and have acknowledged its success and growth over the years. It is indeed a unique business and networking platform that connects supply and demand. We expect a large number of event professionals from all over the world, which I am sure will enjoy the Festival more than ever. There will be no shortage of surprises within this digital format.” adds Sagone.



