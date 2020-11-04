Slieve Donard Resort & Spa named as Northern Ireland’s Best Golf Hotel at Global Awards

The Slieve Donard Resort & Spa is delighted to have been name Northern Ireland’s Best Golf Hotel at the 2020 World Golf Awards.

Now in its seventh year, the prestigious awards, held in Park Hyatt Dubai, celebrates and rewards excellence in golf tourism.





Michael Weston, General Manager of the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa said: “We are delighted to have once again been named Northern Ireland’s Best Golf Hotel at the 2020 World Golf Awards. The resort is renowned with golfers around the world which is no surprise given our proximity to the province’s leading golf courses, our first-class facilities and service and breath-taking surroundings with views overlooking the Mourne Mountains. Congratulations to our neighbour, Royal County Down Golf Club, which picked up the award for Northern Ireland’s Best Golf Course.”



Chris Frost, Managing Director of the World Golf Awards said: “Despite the many challenges that the golf tourism and hospitality industries have faced in this most unprecedented of years, votes were cast by hundreds of thousands of golf consumers from a record 129 countries. This year’s World Golf Awards winners are more deserving than ever before. Rewarding your commitment to excellence, whatever the challenges, and the determination to become the undisputed market leader.”



The Slieve Donard Resort & Spa is currently scheduled to reopen, along with all of Hastings Hotels’ properties, on 13th November 2020.



