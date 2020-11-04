The Forest Side awarded AA Inspector's Choice Red Star Award 2020-21

Lake District 4-star hotel and restaurant, The Forest Side is delighted to have been awarded the AA Inspectors’ Choice Red Star Award. As the AA’s most supreme accolade, the award is used to recognise hotels that stand out as the very best, regardless of size or style.





Alasdair Elwick, General Manager at The Forest Side said, “We are all delighted with the recognition from the AA, this accolade means a lot to all of us. The team are all exceptional and have worked extremely hard over the past year in challenging circumstances, so to be rewarded is great news for all involved.”



Since its 2016, the fairy-tale gothic restaurant and rooms have become a Cumbrian highlight. Each of the 20 bedrooms have been eloquently designed by James Mackie and offer a luxurious contemporary country feel, aptly complimented by the rugged surrounds and magic of the Lake District. The restaurant, overseen by Head Chef Paul Leonard holds a Michelin star and 3 AA Rosettes, these accolades are a true testimony to the team’s commitment as they strive to support local suppliers, grow their own produce and create dishes which are a true reflection of their surrounds.



Located in the heart of Grasmere, The Forest Side is surrounded by quintessential English gardens, complete with an expansive kitchen garden and wild wood forest. The array of outdoor pursuits and local sights available on its doorstep make the award-winning hotel and restaurant a natural choice for those looking to immerse themselves in the outdoors, cosy-up by log fires and indulge in exquisite food and wine and this latest award has firmly cemented The Forest Side as one of the UK’s finest hotels.



One-night at The Forest Side inclusive of dinner, bed and breakfast starts from £299.



