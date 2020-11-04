Linthwaite House secures AA Inspectors’ Choice Red Star Award 2020-21  “Contemporary yet classic hotel in dream-like setting”

Linthwaite House has achieved AA Inspectors’ Choice Red Stars for 2020-21, the AA’s ultimate accolade, which is used to recognise hotels that stand out by offering excellent quality and outstanding levels of hospitality and service, regardless of their size or style. In line with government guidance, Linthwaite House will close today, re-opening on Wednesday 2 December.





Linthwaite House has had a busy twelve months, in spite of the Covid pandemic that has adversely affected the hospitality industry. In October 2019, Simon Rogan took over the food and beverage offering at the property, opening his latest restaurant Henrock. A month later, Linthwaite was named i-escape UK Hotel of the Year. Last month, Condé Nast Traveler announced its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Linthwaite House recognized as the 29th best hotel in the United Kingdom and the only one in the Lake District to make the list.



The AA inspector summarised Linthwaite House as a “contemporary yet classic hotel in dream-like setting”, thanks to its recent £21-million-plus renovation and its fabulous location, set within its own beautifully landscaped private grounds, with panoramic views over Windermere and the distant fells.



The inspector went on to add of the peaceful Lake District retreat: “Inviting public rooms include an attractive conservatory and adjoining lounge, and an elegant restaurant which occupies three rooms and offers menus based on the finest local ingredients. The welcoming and intimate atmosphere allows visitors to relax, and careful attention to detail can be seen throughout. With 14 acres of grounds, there are plenty of activities on site including boats to hire on the private tarn or various garden games. The service is attentive and the hospitality friendly.”



And it is not just the AA that holds Linthwaite House in such high regard, so do its guests. The property has an “Excellent” 9.3/10 score on Hotels Combined, a 4.5/5 score on TripAdvisor with an “Excellent” ranking and a 9.3/10 score on Booking.com with a “Superb” rating.



Said Analjit Singh, Founder of Leeu Collection, which owns Linthwaite House, “I am delighted that the hard work of the entire team has once again been recognised. We highly value our customers and strive to ensure they enjoy amazing experiences when they stay with us, so it is a real joy to see the team’s effort acknowledged by the AA Inspector”.



