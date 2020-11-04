Dorsett Hospitality International receives two HKMA/TVB Awards for Marketing Excellence for its CSR efforts during COVID-19

Dorsett Hospitality International’s marketing campaign “Dorsett Cares – We’re In This Together” has proudly received two special awards for Excellence in Agility and Crisis Management and Excellence in Social Good as part of the HKMA/ TVB Awards for Marketing Excellence 2020. One of the very few companies to be awarded with two awards, the campaign focuses on Dorsett Hospitality International’s commitment to supporting the community under #DorsettCares during the COVID-19 outbreak.





The hotel group were the first to step out to proactively support the community by welcoming frontliners, medical staff and returning Hong Kong citizens at all of their Hong Kong hotels right at the early stages of the pandemic outbreak. Dorsett Hospitality International also worked with local charity Harmony House to provide accommodation for families suffering from domestic abuse that had been exacerbated by COVID-19 as well as Prenetics to provide in-house guests, associates and the Hong Kong community with quick and safe 24/7 access to COVID-19 tests at all hotel front desks.



Rooted in Hong Kong, Dorsett Hospitality International started the #DorsettCares initiative locally before extending the commitment to all hotels globally. Back in February, Dorsett Wuhan associates were on site to assist and support 147 nurses, doctors and medical workers from all over China who arrived at Wuhan to work at the frontline; Dorsett Hospitality International hotels in Southeast Asia have donated essential supplies to local hospitals and have hosted returning overseas citizens undergoing self-quarantine and the UK hotels became official accommodation providers for the NHS and City of London police.



Dorsett Hospitality International was one the very first few hospitality providers to publicize its’ willingness to support the community and were glad to see fellow Hong Kong hoteliers rally together and follow suit. ￼



“We’re delighted that what we have done has called for a change in the industry – influencing many to open their doors to welcome people in need and echoing our sentiment that “We’re In this Together”. The campaign’s success can be attributed to our ongoing dedication to providing the best service for our guests, associates and communities as well as our core values of providing “Inspiration” and “Initiative” in everything that we do,” said Ms Anita Chan, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing.



