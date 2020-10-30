Costa Navarino wins World's Best New Golf Development for Navarino Hills

The global award adds to a series of accolades for Costa Navarino’s existing facilities and upcoming developments

A flagbearer for new golf developments worldwide, Costa Navarino – the prime, sustainable destination in the Mediterranean – has received the coveted honour of the ‘World’s Best New Golf Development’ for its Navarino Hills project at the 2020 World Golf Awards.





On track to be fully operational in spring 2022, Navarino Hills stretches over 500 hectares of rugged natural terrain overlooking Navarino Bay and will feature two new 18-hole golf courses designed by Spanish legend and two-time Masters champion José María Olazábal.



The courses will complement Costa Navarino’s signature layouts at The Dunes Course and The Bay Course and, when completed, will boost the destination’s position as one of the world’s most comprehensive – and environmentally-friendly – golfing venues.



Jose Maria Olazábal said: “Costa Navarino is among the most beautiful places I have ever seen, and it is a privilege for my team and me to be allowed to design the two new courses at Navarino Hills. I would like to congratulate the owners for their commitment to create such an extraordinary golf destination and I am proud to be a part of the Costa Navarino story.”



In addition, Costa Navarino’s Dunes Course was voted as ‘Greece’s Best Golf Course’, whilst The Westin Costa Navarino was recognized as ‘Greece’s Best Golf Hotel’, also by this year’s World Golf Awards.



Moreover, Costa Navarino moved up 10 places and now ranks second in Golf World magazine’s influential biennial list of the ‘Top 100 Resorts in Continental Europe’ while its two five-star hotels – The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort, and The Westin Resort Costa Navarino – were both included in the top 12 of Conde Nast Traveller magazine’s prestigious ‘Top 30 Resorts in Europe: Readers’ Choice Awards’.



Updated every two years, Golf World magazine’s Top 100 ranking is regarded as the benchmark for the golf-resort industry, and Costa Navarino was one of the most notable movers in the latest rankings.



Assessed over four categories - golf courses, accommodation, setting and non-golf amenities – the venue scored 89 marks out of 100, just 0.1 off first place, with the expectation of the prized number-one position in 2022 when its new courses are open.



The Top 100 panel said: “A significant rise for this Greek venue compared to its position in 2018 – and yet we can already say there is every chance it will rise further in 2022 …. and clearly there is only one place to go.”



Stephanos Theodorides, managing director of TEMES SA, added: “We are honoured to receive such a wave of accolades, while we continue to work very hard to make sure every guest that visits us is treated to a truly memorable experience.



“It’s particularly gratifying to receive these awards at a time when Costa Navarino is expanding. With two new courses opening at Navarino Hills and two new resorts coming in 2022, it’s encouraging to receive recognition for both the new developments and the existing facilities and services the destination provides.”



One of the world’s leading sustainable destinations, Costa Navarino is renowned for its pristine coastal location, outstanding landscape, cultural heritage, luxury hospitality and real estate. A commitment to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility exist throughout its operation, as well as a desire to promote the entire region of Messinia, while protecting and preserving both its natural beauty and heritage.



