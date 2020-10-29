Venues of Excellence wins Best UK Representation Company at CHS Awards 2020

CHS Awards 2020 were presented on 27th October via a Virtual Awards Ceremony with Venues of Excellence (VoE) winning the Best UK Representation Company.

The Awards organised by Emma Cartmell, CEO of the CHS Group were co-hosted by Neil Thomson of Delegate Wranglers and the virtual ceremony had in excess of 150 hospitality professionals join the event, to celebrate great venues and organisations within the hospitality industry.





On winning the award, Mandy Jennings, Executive Director VoE commented: “We are absolutely delighted to have received the Best UK Representation Company award.



Over the past 5 years we have worked incredibly hard to grow the membership, adding valuable benefits including topical Member Forums and Conferences, developed an agency partnership scheme, education through our Learning and Development programme, increased our preferred partnerships, and most importantly promoting our independent venues to the conference and event market. Over the last 6 months the hospitality industry has gone through unprecedented times and this has given us the opportunity to show that by remaining positive and focused you can still achieve great things.



In addition to VoE winning, there was a hat trick of wins for members within the consortium:

• Best Sustainable/CSR Practice awarded to NTU Events and Conferencing

• Best Academic or Research Institution Meeting Venue awarded to Keele University Events and Conferencing

• Best Mid-Sized Meeting Space awarded to Wyboston Lakes Resort



A total of seven member venues for VoE were shortlisted across the categories highlighting the excellent venues that sit within the 47 strong consortium. It also demonstrates the commitment our venues have within the industry to exceed customer expectations, and to be recognised as leaders within the conference and events industry.



Commenting on the success of our member venues, and the VoE win, Board Chair Ivor Turner said: “I am so proud to be the Chair of such a committed team for delivering services and products to our members throughout these challenging times. Also, that three of our members have won and have been recognised for delivering excellence in their categories. This highlights the benefits of being a part of the Venues of Excellence family as the consortium supports and helps to deliver as a collective.”



Venues of Excellence has 47 members venues and are the leading collection of exceptional venues delivering excellence in conferences, training and events.



