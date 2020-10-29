Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas celebrates success at 2020 World Spa Awards

Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spas worldwide has received a total of 11 top accolades at the World Spa Awards 2020, with Anantara Spa recognised as the World’s Best Hotel Spa Brand for the fourth consecutive year.

Named the World’s Best Hotel Spa Brand at the 2017, 2018, and 2019 World Spa Awards, Anantara Spa has retained this title in 2020 and once again has been named the World’s Best Hotel Spa Brand, as officially announced on Wednesday 28 October.





As the most prominent awards programme in the spa tourism industry, the prestigious World Spa Awards serve to celebrate and reward excellence in spa tourism. Nominated contenders are voted for by professionals working within the spa industry - senior executives, travel buyers, tour operators, agents and media - and by the public.



The first round of the selection process saw an impressive total of 43 nominations for Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spas in 15 countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia, the Indian Ocean, Africa and South America.



Properties in the Middle East and Africa led the way for Anantara Spa with six awards scooped by this region. The honour of Oman's Best Resort Spa went to Anantara Spa at Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort for the second year running; Anantara Spa at Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara was crowned Qatar's Best Hotel Spa; while Anantara Spa at Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara was announced as Abu Dhabi's Best Resort Spa.



Anantara also saw strong results for three resorts in Africa with the award for Tunisia's Best Hotel Spa going to the recently opened Anantara Spa at Anantara Sahara Tozeur Resort & Villas. The award for Zambia’s Best Safari Spa went to Anantara Spa at The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara, and the title of Mozambique's Best Resort Spa was awarded to Anantara Spa at Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort.



In Thailand, Anantara Spa at Anantara Chiang Mai Resort was voted Thailand's Best Resort Spa, while Anantara Spa at Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas earned the title Malaysia's Best Resort Spa.



Representing Anantara Spa in South America, Anantara Spa at Tivoli Eco Resort Praia do Forte in Brazil received two awards - the prestigious award for Latin America's Best Resort Spa and Brazil's Best Resort Spa.



Meanwhile in Europe, Tivoli Spa at sister property Tivoli Carvoeiro Algarve Resort was voted Portugal's Best Resort Spa by World Spa Awards.



Zoe Wall, Group Director of Spa for Mspa International, the corporate division of Spa and Wellness for Minor Hotels, said: “We are delighted that Anantara Spa has been recognised by voters of the World Spa Awards as the World’s Best Hotel Spa Brand for the fourth year in a row. Receiving this award for our continuous efforts is deeply touching and very rewarding for the teams, particularly during these challenging times for the spa and hospitality industry. Anantara Spa will continue to adapt, innovate and remain agile to ensure we pave the way forward for the spa and wellness industry to keep thriving because wellness, now more than ever before, is at the forefront of everyone’s mind.”



Drawing upon Thailand’s wellness traditions, cultural inspirations and therapeutic ingredients, Anantara Spa offers unique signature journeys deeply rooted in authentic luxury, holistic practices and indigenous experiences. Now using chemical-free products, treatments and rituals are inspired by the Thai origins of Anantara, while innovative modern therapies and natural products promise the highest definition of relaxation and pampering.



Anantara Spas are a haven of peace and tranquillity – an utterly relaxing and rejuvenating experience in unique settings. Currently, Anantara Spa operates over 40 spas in 16 countries across Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa, South America and Europe.



Every treatment at Anantara Spa is performed by highly trained and specialised therapists. These spa experts tailor perfect experiences from comprehensive menus of massages, body and facial treatments, bringing together exclusive ingredients and aromas, and time-honoured techniques to promote long-term health and wellbeing.



World Spa Awards™ is a dynamic awards programme, launched in 2015 and designed to drive up standards within spa tourism by rewarding the organisations that are the leaders in the field. World Spa Awards was established in response to overwhelming demand from the spa industry for a programme that was fair and transparent; a programme with a mission to serve as the definitive benchmark of excellence, and to help to foster a new era of growth in spa tourism.



