Wyboston Lakes Resort wins major award at prestigious CHS Awards 2020

Wyboston Lakes Resort has reinforced its status as an industry leading venue by winning the award for Best Mid-Sized Meeting Space at the hospitality industry’s CHS Awards.

The Bedfordshire-based conference, training and leisure venue was recognised in the category for venues with a capacity for between 51 and 499 delegates at the sixth CHS Awards, which took place virtually via Zoom on 27th October.





Louisa Watson, director of marketing at Wyboston Lakes Resort, said: “This award means so much to our team and this year more than ever. We are so delighted and enormously proud to be part of this great sector we call hospitality and events.”



The 380-acre resort, which boasts two conference venues, a four-star hotel, spa and golf course, has recently launched a hybrid events solution which enables organisers to host live events through a virtual platform and with up to 30 guests in-person at the venue, as permitted by government guidelines. The resort has also been certified as a Covid-secure venue following accreditations from the AA, the Meetings Industry Association and Quality in Tourism.



