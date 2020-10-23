Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa celebrates multiple wins at 2020 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards

Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa is delighted to announce its success at this year’s Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards. With wins across eight categories, on both regional and global levels, this achievement highlights the resort's position as a leader in hospitality.





Celebrating wins for both the hotel and its Eforea Spa, Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa is delighted to have been recognised in the following categories:



Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort and Spa has won an Excellence Award for:

• Best Luxury Boutique Resort in Africa

• Best Pool Villa Resort in Africa

• Best Villa Resort in Africa

• Best Hideaway Resort in Seychelles



Eforea Spa at Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort has won an Excellence Award for:

• Best Hideaway Spa on a Global level

• Best Luxury Spa in Africa

• Best Beauty Spa in Seychelles

• Best Boutique Spa in Seychelles



The Haute Grandeur Global Awards honour establishments that continuously excel through remarkable hospitality experiences. The Awards recognise contributions from hospitality leaders in all areas, from hotels, lodges, resorts, to villas, spas and restaurants worldwide, and the winners are decided through feedback from guests, rather than quantity of votes by the general public or a panel of judges.



Commenting on the win, Daniele Fabbri, General Manager of Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa, said: “We are very honored to have received these recognitions as they demonstrate our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering the best of hospitality. This achievement is a significant motivation for our Team, particularly during these challenging times. Having a positive outlook to the future and making steps towards a better tomorrow is part of our culture and ethos. We are continuously innovating and enhancing our guest experience to increasingly become the preferred address in the Seychelles. I’m very proud of my team.”



Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa is located in northwest Mahé, 25 minutes away from Seychelles International Airport by car or taxi. Nightly rates start from €460 in a King Sunset Villa on a B&B basis, and from €950 in a Grand Ocean View Pool Villa on a B&B basis.



