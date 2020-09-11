Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas takes top spot on LTI's World’s Best Luxury Hotel Brands 2020 List

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas is delighted to announce that it has won first place on LTI's (Luxury Travel Intelligence) World's Best List.

LTI has taken the past 12 months to apply the perfect assessment process – a rigorously defined algorithm that measures the performance and values of luxury hotel brands. The algorithm includes 123 touch points relevant to the luxury hotel sector. Each has its own weighted score value with a total maximum accumulative score of 4494.





The 123 touch points relate to overall brand performance, rather than the performance of individual properties. It’s all about a brand’s ability to deliver: its passion, commitment, ethos and values, as well as the quality of its management and staff.



Continuing investment and how well it is executed is also a major factor, particularly in regard to new properties and the refurbishment of existing ones. After due consideration LTI decided not to adjust the algorithm to encompass any aspect of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as each brand’s response is still unfolding. However, once they have more insight, this may have an impact on the 2021 report.



This year’s results are reflected as percentages, with last year’s positions in brackets.



1. Six Senses 82.8% (8)

2. Aman 82.3% (2)

3. Auberge 79.3% (5)

4. Belmond 78.7% (1)

5. Mandarin Oriental 78.0% (2)

6. One&Only 76.6% (11)

7. Rosewood 76.0% (7)

8. Four Seasons 74.5% (3)

9. St Regis 73.3% (9)

10. COMO 72.8% (10)

11. Peninsula 72.1% (0)

12. Alila 69.9% (0)



Other brands that rated sufficiently to be monitored throughout the year are (in alphabetical order) &Beyond, Anantara, Banyan Tree, Dorchester Collection, Fairmont, Firmdale, Jumeirah, Oberoi, Park Hyatt, Raffles, Ritz Carlton, Rocco Forte, Shangri-La, Soho House, Taj and The Luxury Collection. B



rands that currently have less than ten properties (our minimum requirement) but rate highly when applying our algorithm are (in alphabetical order) Althoff Collection, Bulgari, Capella, Cheval Blanc, Maybourne, Montage, Nikki Beach, Oetker Collection and Soneva.



