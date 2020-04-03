The Spa at Carden Awarded Five Bubble Luxury Rating

The Spa at Carden has well and truly put Cheshire on the map when it comes to the UK’s best luxury spas. The state-of-the-art destination spa has become the first spa in the North West of England to have been awarded an inaugural “Five Bubble Luxury Rating” by The Good Spa Guide, despite having only been open three months.





Offering a world-class spa experience like no other, The Spa at Carden, which opened in January, has confirmed its position as the spa opening of the year, joining only 15 other spas in the UK who have achieved a five bubble luxury rating.



Setting a benchmark in quality, innovation, service and excellence, the Good Spa Guide, the UK’s spa industry leaders, ‘Spa Spy’ visited the spa to assess the facilities, range of treatments, dining and overall customer experience.



On visiting, the Spa Spy stated, “We loved the outdoor facilities which are many and varied. Even on a chilly March day it was wonderful to look at the view from a warm pool, hot tub, a sauna or sit around a warm fire pit. We loved the considerate touches such as the umbrellas by the pools and the hot tubs the hand-held showers in the steam rooms and the well-placed stands and hooks for robes and towels outside. The only thing we didn’t love was leaving.



We awarded The Spa at Carden a Good Spa Guide rating of Five Bubble Luxury. Across the board it has set the bar extremely high. Facilities, food, ambience, environment and sustainability credentials are all excellent. It also retained the warmth and friendliness with excellent staff”.



The Spa at Carden continues to set new heights for the spa industry by cementing exceptional service, innovative treatments and luxury into its business. The luxury spa provides unparalleled treatments by advanced professionals in a unique environment that exudes a calm ambience and delivers a memorable and revitalising spa journey for its guests.



Spa Director, Steve Ewing, says, “We are delighted to have received a five bubble luxury rating from the Good Spa Guide. Our aim has always been to offer superior service, world class facilities and a seamless spa experience for our guests. It has been an incredibly exciting start of the year for us and we’re looking forward to taking The Spa at Carden even further on its successful journey”



