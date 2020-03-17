Mercure Sheffield Parkway Hotel wins two regional SCR Hospitality Awards

The 4-star Mercure Sheffield Parkway hotel has scooped two accolades at this year’s SCR Hospitality Awards, including the ‘Unsung Hero’ and ‘Top Team’ awards. The awards celebrate the very best of the hospitality industry in the greater Sheffield area.





SCR Hospitality is a membership led, not-for-profit organisation covering the Sheffield City Region, and works to support and attract business and leisure tourism to the region. The annual awards recognise the best in service across hotels and venues , acknowledging the huge contribution hotel workers make to the city’s thriving economy.



The Top Team Award is awarded in recognition of a team that consistently delivers over and above expectations, working together to achieve set objectives and provide an effective support network. On the presentation of the award to the team at the Mercure Sheffield Parkway, the judges commended the team on their demonstration of “a unified, multi-skilled one team approach” that “epitomised the very essence of teamwork and award-winning customer service”.



The Unsung Hero Award was awarded to Nicola Dudziak, Food And Beverage Supervisor at the Mercure Sheffield Parkway. The award celebrates the achievements of a special person who is exceptionally deserving of recognition, who is consistently dependable, loyal and often goes above and beyond the call of duty to support the business.



Commenting on the wins, Ruslana Yarmolyuk, General Manager of the Mercure Sheffield Parkway, said: “I am delighted to see the achievements of the team at the Mercure Sheffield Parkway commended in this way. It is a testament to the hard work of both the individuals within the team and the team as a whole, which I am very proud to be at the helm of.”



The Mercure Sheffield Parkway is a 4-star hotel located in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. Known for its convenience, comfort and style, the hotel offers 78 comfortable bedrooms. Dining facilities include the Foundry Restaurant & Bar which provides a hearty menu of British favourites using locally sourced seasonal ingredients. The hotel also boasts a number of stylish function rooms including the Peaks Suite and Yorkshire Suite, popular for weddings, events, private dining and conferences.



