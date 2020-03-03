Preferred Hotels & Resorts Announces 2019 I Prefer Members’ Choice Award Winners

40 independent hotels honoured with top accolades going to Discovery Shores Boracay, Windsor Court Hotel, Pulitzer Amsterdam, and Condado Vanderbilt Hotel

Preferred Hotels & Resorts – the world’s largest independent hotel brand representing more than 750 distinctive hotels, resorts, and residences across 85 countries – today unveiled the winners of its second annual I Prefer Members’ Choice Awards.





For 2019, 40 hotels in 23 countries were selected as winners across four regional categories with Discovery Shores Boracay on Boracay Island in Aklan, Philippines declared the overall winner, and other top honours given to Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana; Pulitzer Amsterdam in the Netherlands; and Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Launched in December 2018, these global awards are decided by members of the brand’s I Prefer Hotel Rewards programme in recognition of unparallelled independent hotels that consistently deliver high quality standards and exceptional, personalised experiences to more than 3.5 million I Prefer members.



“Following the positive response to the inaugural I Prefer Hotel Members’ Choice Awards, we are delighted to have received an even greater number of votes this year in each category,” said Jeri Salazar, Vice President of Loyalty, Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “The diverse range of independent luxury hotels selected by members worldwide demonstrates the depth of rewarding travel opportunities available throughout our brand portfolio, and ultimately, the global success of I Prefer Hotel Rewards with travellers, which has grown to become the world’s largest guest loyalty programme for independent hotels since its debut in 2013.”



Distinctly unique in their approach to hospitality, each of the award-winning hotels are connected by their dedication to delivering exemplary service and memorable experiences. The full list of 2019 I Prefer Members’ Choice Awards winners includes:



Top Hotels in North America:

· Windsor Court Hotel – New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

· Nemacolin Woodlands Resort – Farmington, Pennsylvania, United States

· Hotel Monteleone – New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

· Edgewood Tahoe Resort – Stateline, Nevada, United States

· Hotel Emma – San Antonio, Texas, United States

· River Rock Casino Resort – Richmond, British Columbia, Canada

· Rosen Shingle Creek – Orlando, Florida, United States

· Hotel Captain Cook – Anchorage, Alaska, United States

· Woodstock Inn & Resort – Woodstock, Vermont, United States

· Hotel Grand Pacific – Victoria, British Columbia, Canada



Top Hotels in Europe:

· Pulitzer Amsterdam – Amsterdam, Netherlands

· Grand Hotel Excelsior – Valletta, Malta

· Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa – St Andrews, United Kingdom

· The Grand, York – York, United Kingdom

· Sea Containers London – London, United Kingdom

· The Stafford London – London, United Kingdom

· Edgbaston Park Hotel & Conference Centre – Birmingham, United Kingdom

· Grand Hotel Tremezzo – Lake Como Tremezzo, Italy

· The Alpina Gstaad – Gstaad, Switzerland

· Hotel Metropole – Brussels, Belgium



Top Hotels in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa:

· Discovery Shores Boracay – Boracay Island Malay, Aklan, Philippines

· Discovery Primea, Manila – Manila, Philippines

· Royal Plaza on Scotts – Singapore

· Discovery Suites Manila Philippines – Manila, Philippines

· The Sanchaya – Bintan, Indonesia

· Salalah Gardens Hotel – Salalah, Oman

· The Fullerton Hotel Sydney – Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

· Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Zanzibar – Zanzibar, Tanzania

· The Fullerton Hotel Singapore – Singapore

· One Farrer Hotel – Singapore



Top Hotels in Caribbean, Central, and South America:

· Condado Vanderbilt Hotel – San Juan, Puerto Rico

· Half Moon – Montego Bay, Jamaica

· Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa – Sandys, Bermuda

· West Bay Club – Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands

· Aranwa Sacred Valley – Urubamba, Peru

· Hotel Christopher – Pointe Milou, St. Barthélemy

· Hotel Unique – São Paulo, Brazil

· La Mision Hotel Boutique – Asunción, Paraguay

· Cap Maison Resort & Spa – Cap Estate, Gros Islet, St. Lucia

· Casa Grande Hotel Resort & Spa – São Paulo, Brazil



To celebrate the winners, Preferred Hotels & Resorts is launching a limited-time Bonus Points Promotion. This value-add incentive gifts I Prefer members with 5,000 bonus points when they book a stay at any of the 40 winning hotels by March 10, 2020 for travel through December 31, 2020.



Bonus points can be redeemed for Reward Certificates, which can be used like cash towards free room nights and other on-property expenditures. Bookings must contain a valid I Prefer member number and be made through PreferredHotels.com, IPrefer.com, the I Prefer App, or the Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Global Reservations team. Travellers looking to enroll in the programme, and take advantage of this promotion, can do so for free via www.IPrefer.com/enroll.



