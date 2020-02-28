Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon wins Silver at the West Midlands Tourism Awards!

Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon has won a Silver award in the prestigious West Midlands Tourism Awards. The boutique hotel picked up the award in the New Tourism Business Award category at a special ceremony held on 26 February at the University of Birmingham’s Great Hall.





Supported by the West Midlands Growth Company, which aims to attract visitors and events to the region, the awards celebrate the venues that have helped to bring a record 131 million visitors to the area in 2018 – a 2.6% increase on the previous year. The West Midlands’ tourism industry is now worth £12.6 billion, a rise of 6.7% and supports more than 135,000 jobs.



Carl Davies-Phillips, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon said: “We are thrilled to have won a silver award in the West Midlands Tourism Awards, especially in our first year of opening and in such a popular category. Winning silver is testament to the exemplary high standards and commitment to excellence we maintain, and which would not be possible without the dedication and professionalism of my team”.



Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon, formerly The Falcon Hotel, opened its doors in April 2019 after a multi-million-pound major restoration project. The Grade 2 listed historic building, which dates to the 16th century, was painstakingly restored over a 22-month period.



The hotel has also recently been shortlisted in the Midlands Service Excellence Awards in the Hotel of the Year category and will find out if it has won on Thursday 19 March.



