HSMAI Europe announces the First Annual Fabian Specht Revenue Optimisation Professional of the Year Award

HSMAI Europe presented a new award in memoriam to Fabian Specht at its annual Revenue Optimisation Conference at The Savoy Hotel earlier this week.

The new award is named after the late area vice president of IDeaS Revenue Solutions, who passed away unexpectedly in December 2019 and was a dedicated supporter and friend of HSMAI Europe. It will be given to one hospitality professional every year in recognition of their individual contributions to revenue optimisation in the industry.





The award’s first recipient was Nina Niemenin, director of revenue management and distribution, at SOK Travel and Hospitality Industry Chain Management.



Klaus Kohlmayr, IDeaS’ chief evangelist, said when presenting the award: “Nina has, for many years, successfully led the growth and development of the revenue and distribution areas of a key European hotel group. Her focus beyond rooms into food and beverage, meetings and events, and other areas, put her at the forefront of innovation in the region. She is an active member of HSMAI, promoting collaboration and innovation throughout the industry, and is regularly engaged as a public speaker. She is always ready to share insightful perspectives with colleagues, peers and academics. I am proud to present her with this award.”



Ingunn Hofseth, president and CEO of HSMAI Region Europe, said: “We were all deeply shocked and saddened when we heard the news of Fabian’s passing. Fabian was engaged with HSMAI Region Europe since the beginning of the European ROC. He was a reliable and trustworthy person to work with and I admired him. He was accessible, emotionally supportive, and he prioritised HSMAI. He meant a lot to us, and to me personally, and he will be thoroughly missed. We are proud to introduce this new award as a living testimonial to his memory.”



Dr. Ravi Mehrotra, president, founder and chief scientist, IDeaS, said: “Fabian’s impact on the global hospitality industry was immense. For over 20 years, Fabian helped IDeaS define the market for revenue management. A hotelier at heart, Fabian was an educator, a market change agent, and a visionary in the hotel revenue management space. Most importantly, Fabian treated his clients and colleagues with trust and courtesy that will serve as a guiding example for our industry. Through this trust and courtesy Fabian earned not only the respect, but often the friendship of industry leaders. This award is a testament to Fabian’s commitment to the industry and IDeaS is honoured to support HSMAI Europe in acknowledging the most dedicated and forward-thinking revenue professionals each year.”



