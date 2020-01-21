The Meetings Show’s Tomorrow’s Talent returns in 2020

Tomorrow’s Talent, The Meetings Show’s initiative designed to shine a spotlight on up-and-coming meeting and event planners, is returning for a second year.

The programme, in partnership with Meetings & Incentive Travel Magazine, will highlight exceptional emerging planners from the meetings and event industry and help nurture and support the leaders of the future.





While last year’s Tomorrow’s Talent was open to under 30s, this year, the programme welcomes entries from any talented event planner or buyer with up to three years’ experience in the meetings and event industry.



A panel of industry professionals will select the 10 most promising entrants to receive a series of opportunities throughout 2020 to raise their profile, provide networking opportunities and peer-to-peer learning, and enjoy VIP attendance of The Meetings Show.



Applications for Tomorrow’s Talent will open in January 2020 and close on 21 February 2020. Planners can either nominate themselves, or be nominated by an industry colleague via an online registration form or video submission.



Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges, including:

• Ross Barker, commercial director, The Meetings Show

• Paul Harvey, deputy editor, M&IT Magazine

• Fiona Macdonald, senior manager business events, VisitBritain

• Leigh Cowlishaw, managing partner, Black Box Partnerships

• Patrick Delaney, managing partner, SoolNua

• Ryan Curtis-Johnson, head of PR & marketing, DRP

Ross Barker, commercial director, The Meetings Show, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Tomorrow’s Talent back for a second year and it’s great to be able to open this fantastic, career-changing programme to more individuals in the industry. We’re keen to highlight and support emerging talent and we recognise that members of the industry can enter it at any point in their lives which is why we are widening the criteria to include anyone with less than three years’ experience working in the meetings and events industry.”



Full benefits for the 10 winners will include attendance at a celebratory lunch; personal profiling opportunities through M&IT and The Meetings Show; VIP attendance at The Meetings Show 2020 including travel to the show and one nights’ accommodation, tickets to the Pre-Show Conference and Hosted Buyer Welcome Reception, access to the Hosted Buyer Lounge at the show and tickets to the MPI charity party; their own dedicated Tomorrow’s Talent drinks reception at The Meetings Show; the chance to sit on a panel as part of The Meetings Show’s education programme; and, for one winner, the exclusive opportunity to secure a place on The Meetings Show’s advisory board for 2020/21.



To take part, nominees must have worked in the meetings and events industry for less than three years at the start of The Meetings Show 2019 (24-25 June), be based in the UK, and hold a full-time position as a meeting or event planner.



To nominate yourself or a colleague visit https://www.themeetingsshow.com/tomorrows-talent-2020-application



