Warwick Conferences revealed as finalist in inaugural West Midlands Tourism Awards

Warwick Conferences has been named as one of the finalists in the first ever West Midlands Tourism Awards, which will take place on 26 February 2020.

Shortlisted as one of just three companies in the ‘Business events venue of the year’ category, Warwick Conferences will be aiming to start the year by adding to its growing awards collection.





As part of the shortlisting process, a member of the judging panel visited the Warwick Conferences site for a tour and interview, where the judge was given a taste of what the facility has to offer.



Andrew Taylor, Head of Conference Centres at Warwick Conferences, said: “We are thrilled to be one of the first companies to be shortlisted for a West Midlands Tourism award in the events market. At Warwick Conferences, we create personalised experiences for delegates and event organisers, and our nomination is testimony to the fantastic service our team provides.”



The 15 successful attractions and hospitality businesses will be revealed at a special ceremony on 26 February 2020 at the University of Birmingham’s Great Hall. Regional winners will automatically feed up to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, which takes place in June.



Supported by the West Midlands Growth Company, which aims to attract visitors and events to the region, the awards will celebrate the venues that have helped to bring a record 131 million visitors to the area in 2018 – a 2.6% increase on the previous year.



Warwick Conferences’ nomination comes after a successful 12 months, which has seen it launch a number of initiatives to help improve the wellbeing of delegates attending the venue. 2019 saw the introduction of an innovative outdoor space, which allow delegates to enjoy the surrounding woodland areas, as well as the opening of the University of Warwick’s multi-million pound Sport and Wellness Hub.



Roger Mendonca, Chief Operating Officer of the West Midlands Growth Company, said: “The West Midlands Tourism Awards will shine a spotlight on those venues that have helped make this unique region a destination of choice for national and international visitors, with tourist numbers, spend and hotel occupancy at an all-time high.



“We received a high standard of entry for our awards from more than 75 tourism businesses, and congratulate those venues who have got the nod from industry experts following a very competitive shortlisting process.”



