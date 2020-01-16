La Manga Club wins top Spanish golf honour for ninth year running

La Manga Club continues to reign supreme at the head of the Spanish golf travel market after being named as Spain’s best golf resort for an incredible ninth successive year.

The iconic sports and leisure destination in Murcia, south-east Spain, was once again the overwhelming choice as Spain’s favourite golf venue in the 2020 Today’s Golfer Travel Awards.





Voted for annually by readers of the UK’s best-selling golf magazine and visitors to its website, the awards recognise the most prestigious golf venues in the UK and Europe, and the latest accolade means that La Manga Club has now won the top honour in Spain every year since it was introduced.



Nick Montgomery, general manager at La Manga Club, said: “Winning this award for the ninth year in a row is an unbelievable achievement. What a fantastic way to start the new year!



“The long-term success of La Manga Club is testament to the level of variety, choice and array of world-class facilities that we offer to a number of different golfing markets.



“It gives everyone at the resort great pride to know the high regard that we are held in by golfers young and old. With a period of further investment planned, these are exciting times for La Manga Club and we’re looking forward to continuing to deliver the best possible golfing experience to all our members and guests in the future.”



Set across 1,400 acres, La Manga Club is well-established as a firm favourite with golfers from the UK, Europe and beyond, with its extensive facilities including three acclaimed 18-hole golf courses, a nine-hole, par-47 academy course and first-class golf training centre.



Kevin Brown, “La Manga Club is a special resort – the fact that the legendary venue has won nine successive best hotel/resort (in Spain) titles in the annual travel awards is testament to that.



“With a wide range of accommodation options available along with three contrasting 18-hole courses, outstanding practice facilities, world-class amenities in general, a plethora of restaurants and eateries, and even its own private beach, the resort has all bases covered. So much so that many visitors soak it all in and simply stay on-site throughout their stay.”



In addition to golf, La Manga Club features an array of other world-class amenities including a 28-court tennis centre, a 2,000sqm Wellness Centre, a choice of a five-star hotel, four-star serviced apartments and townhouses and more than 15 bars and restaurants.



