Trade buyers eagerly return to HKCEC

Physical trade fairs gave Hong Kong’s exhibition activities strong reboot

Following a series of well attended physical trade and consumer exhibitions in October, another four trade fairs were held successfully at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) during 11 - 13 November 2020.





They were Restaurant & Bar Hong Kong X Gourmet Asia 2020, Natural & Organic Asia 2020, Build4Asia 2020, and Retail Asia Conference and Expo 2020 organised by Informa Markets, attracting hundreds of exhibitors, and thousands of local trade buyers from food & hospitality, health & wellness, retail and innovative building technology sectors.



Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited (HML) has worked closely with the organiser, Informa Markets, to reschedule the four exhibitions impacted by the pandemic and to implement stringent and effective preventive measures to enable face-to-face networking and deal-making opportunities for participants.



Ms Monica Lee-Müller, HML’s Managing Director, is excited about the long-awaited reboot of trade fairs at the HKCEC, “We highly appreciate organisers’ support and confidence in the HML team to open the many trade fairs at the HKCEC even without the participation of overseas exhibitors and buyers under the travel restriction. HML is committed to provide our world class services, to create and recreate events, being flexible in scheduling and offering event organisers and attendees a safe, hygienic and comfortable environment to make connection and conduct business. We are excited to see the launch of the bilateral Air Travel Bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong on 22 November, and we hope it will soon be extended to cover Mainland China and other countries to restart the Hong Kong exhibition industry.“



Some 25 exhibitions and other corporate events and banquets have been confirmed at the HKCEC from October to December 2020. With the Hong Kong Government’s Convention and Exhibition Industry Subsidy Scheme, which has just been extended until end of 2021, more exhibitions and international conferences are expected in the coming months.



