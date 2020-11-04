PortAventura Business & Events launches an innovative virtual catalogue with interactive content

Over the past few months, PortAventura Business & Events has provided an array of digital tools to virtually explore the different areas of the Convention Centre

PortAventura Business & Events has presented its new virtual catalogue, as part of the company's digitalisation strategy to make it easier for users to plan and organise any event under any circumstances.





The new virtual catalogue allows users to explore all service and space options, to choose the one that best suits the needs of each client. Thanks to this interactive support, users will be able to find out more about the expansion of the PortAventura Convention Centre, and also have access to detailed and updated information on each of its rooms, hotels, restaurant services, Team Building activities and sustainability actions, among other features.



In addition to practical information, the new catalogue offers informative video capsules that allow users to view all the content in an audiovisual way, and that ultimately make it easier for clients to get to know the possibilities and benefits of working with PortAventura Business & Events.



In this new catalogue, another of the main focal points worth mentioning is the expansion of the Convention Centre and the brand-new Roma Room, a magnificent space with a total surface area of more than 2,000 m2, day light and views of the spectacular Mediterranean surroundings.



Digitalisation has always been one of the objectives of the events area with useful online tools such as the new virtual catalogue, the new website and virtual tour, recently launched, together with numerous videos of events and products accessible on its regular channels and the option of online booking for accommodation.



One of the main advantages of the PortAventura Convention Centre in this new reality is the immense size of its rooms and large open spaces, which makes it easier to adhere to new physical distancing regulations. In addition, the large terraces and gardens that surround the building offer a multitude of options for new event formats outside.



PortAventura Business & Events has a resort with all integrated services located a few metres away, which makes it possible to maintain a controlled and safe environment. This ‘All in one’ concept has multiple advantages, due to the proximity of all the spaces (Convention Centre, six hotels, three theme parks and restaurants) that allows events to be held with the least possible movement between areas.



