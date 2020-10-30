IFEMA and ITH renew their collaboration for the next edition of FITUR

IFEMA and the Instituto Tecnológico Hotelero, ITH, continue strengthening connections to create areas of innovation, technology and knowledge for the tourism sector within the framework of the next International Tourism Fair, FITUR, to be held from the 19 to 23 May 2021, at Feria de Madrid.





This is a collaboration agreement to organise the specialised section FITURTECHY, the benchmark brand on technology and management systems for the hotel and tourism industry which, as every year, will show at FITUR some of the innovations that are transforming the industry, and the future trends that are emerging and will definitely change the way we conceive tourism.



The document was signed on Wednesday the 28th of october, by the IFEMA General Director Eduardo López-Puertas; the President of ITH, Juan Molas; the General Director of ITH, Álvaro Carrillo and the director of FITUR, María Valcarce.



Among other actions, the agreement contemplates organising a conference program, under the FITURTECHY umbrella, which will contain four specialised areas: Business, Sustainability, Destinations and Future. FiturtechY will also host an exhibition area, called #techYhotel, that will show some of the main innovations in hotel equipment and technology.



For IFEMA, as pointed out by its General Director, “The promotional role of FITUR, critical to the recovery of the tourism industry, especially in this edition, is clearly reinforced with these alliances that will add the experience and the specialisation of renowned organisations such as ITH to offer our exhibitors and visitors content that is innovative and essential to boosting tourism activity.”



The President of ITH pointed out that “for ITH it is a pleasure to continue with this collaboration that is so favourable and productive. The current situation is an enormous challenge for the sector, and IFEMA’s commitment is an acknowledgement of the work that ITH carries out, with the backing by CEHAT. Thanks to this cooperation, Fiturtechy is still a benchmark event that is at the forefront when it comes to technology, innovation and sustainability applied to the tourism sector, and has a clear aim to contribute towards improving the competitiveness of companies linked to the hotel and tourism industry and the challenges they face”.



