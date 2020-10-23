José Vicente de los Mozos presents an ambitious plan for the future for IFEMA

The president of the Executive Committee of the institution participated in the Madrid Chamber of Commerce’s second institutional webinar.

The president of the IFEMA Executive Committee, José Vicente de los Mozos, was the protagonist of the second institutional webinar organised by the Madrid Official Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services. During the meeting, he spoke about the future plans for IFEMA, and his commitment to the institution to contribute his experience within the business field and to concentrate on three main pillars to support the Strategic Business Plan for IFEMA: digital transformation, innovation and internationalisation during these times of crisis.





Since last June when José Vicente de los Mozos took on the role as IFEMA’s president, he has faced the future of the institution with the aim of "specifically helping my country within the context of the complicated situation we are experiencing". In this sense, the multiplier effect that IFEMA's activity exerts on Madrid’s economy has been highlighted and quantified, according to the latest study carried out by the consultancy KPMG, with an annual impact of €5.104bn, 3.8% of the GDP of the city of Madrid, and 2.2% of the GDP of the Madrid Region, generating 39,343 jobs.



During his speech, José Vicente de los Mozos discussed some of the actions upon which he has developed his future plan for the institution.



“IFEMA's objective during these months has been to take advantage of the long period of activity stoppage, and to work to identify opportunities for change and transformation that allow for the development of new business models, combining face-to-face with virtual, to increase turnover, to generate activity for companies and to reach new markets”, De los Mozos explained. This is a model that will allow IFEMA to adapt to different situations, such as the current Fruit Attraction fair, which is being held remotely, and which has enabled around 500 companies from all over the world to participate and do business. To do this, developing a powerful technological platform is essential. On this subject, De los Mozos pointed out that "IFEMA is working to finalise the signing of two NDAs to formulate alliances with large technology operators to facilitate this transformation, which will allow the institution to make very pioneering developments in the digital field".



The president of IFEMA also highlighted the fact that precisely through digitalisation “not only do we hope to ensure that 25% of the turnover in 3 years time will come from this line of business, but we also want to move forward in the internationalisation of our activity, reaching new markets, especially in Latin America and Europe”.



"However, when the situation normalises, the globalisation objective will also translate into taking successful IFEMA projects to other countries and attracting large international congresses and events to Madrid", he pointed out.



The president of the Madrid Chamber, Ángel Asensio, served as master of ceremonies, together with financial journalist Javier Mardomingo, who chaired the meeting. Asensio thanked De los Mozos for his participation, calling him "one of the most brilliant professionals in Spain" and assured that the new IFEMA president’s experience in both the international arena and in innovation "will be of extraordinary value”. In addition, he pointed out that "the international fair still has great potential and options to explore, which will undoubtedly reinforce IFEMA's mission as an ambassador for the image of Madrid and Spain".



The president of the IFEMA Executive Committee was the protagonist of the second session of the institutional webinars organised by the Madrid Official Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services, a series of virtual meetings that have been launched to be held on a regular basis with the aim of bringing together some of the leading institutions, companies and entrepreneurs in the region so that they can share their experience and the plans of the organisations and/or companies that they lead.



