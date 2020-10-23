ICC Sydney toasts the best of NSW wine industry

Australia’s premier convention, exhibition and entertainment venue stages 2020 NSW Wine Awards Luncheon

International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) was today proud to host and sponsor the 25th annual 2020 NSW Wine Award Presentation Luncheon, which saw the best of the state’s winemakers awarded trophies for their exceptional wines.





To mark the occasion, the venue has released the second episode of its four-part documentary series showcasing the state’s producers and their resilience in the face of climatic changes and other challenges.



The luncheon at Australia’s leading convention, exhibition and entertainment venue, saw 100 winemakers, industry guests and Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC, Governor of New South Wales come together to celebrate this year’s trophy winners.



The judging process was hosted at ICC Sydney earlier this month where 16 expert judges, led by Chief Judge Dave Brookes and including ICC Sydney’s Beverage Operations and Cellar Manager, William Wilson, tasted 904 varietals from New South Wales’ 16 wine regions.



Six ICC Sydney wine partners - See Saw, Philip Shaw Wines, Margan, De Iuliis Wines, Printhie Wines and Mount Pleasant Wines, were amongst the producers awarded trophies at the luncheon and Justin Jarrett of See Saw, was awarded the prestigious Graham Gregory Award – the top citation acknowledging an individual's outstanding contribution to the NSW wine industry.



ICC Sydney’s partnership with the NSW Wine Industry Association, now in its second year, builds on the venue’s support for the state’s wine industry – more important than ever in the wake of the devastating impact that drought, bushfires and COVID-19 is having on the industry.



This ongoing commitment saw the venue announce a 100% NSW wine list earlier this year and today, release the second episode in a four-part documentary series, ‘100% Local’, which shines a light on NSW’s wine industry. Entitled ‘Resilience & Climate Change’, the second episode explores the impact of climatic change on the regions and how winemakers are responding with innovation and resilience.



The episode features interviews and exclusive footage from ICC Sydney wine suppliers from across the state including Philip Shaw Wines, See Saw, Tyrrell’s, Tamburlaine and De Iuliis Wines.



ICC Sydney CEO, Geoff Donaghy said his team is proud to support the NSW Wine Awards.



“It has been an incredibly difficult year for NSW’s winemakers and it’s important that we continue to show our support for the industry, even in the most challenging of times. We are delighted to host and sponsor the NSW Wine Awards today, and also release ‘Resilience & Climate Change’ – a short documentary which explores the impact of climate change on our local wine industry. It shows the incredible innovation, resilience and skill of our state’s world class producers – just one of the reasons why we are so proud to serve 100% NSW wine at ICC Sydney”.



President of NSW Wine Industry Association, Mark Bourne said ICC Sydney’s support for home state wines has been exemplary.



“We are so lucky to have ICC Sydney as a partner for these Awards. Not only do they support our industry 365 days a year, with a commitment to a 100% NSW wine list, but with their hard work, detailed EventSafe Operating Framework and stunning, spacious venue, our judging and awards presentation have been able to take place in this challenging year for all.”



William Wilson, Beverage Operations and Cellar Manager said there has been a high level of quality and diversity among the wines on show this year.



“The quality of wine in New South Wales has continuously improved over the last decade. Despite facing prolonged drought, higher temperatures and bushfires, the calibre of entrants this year was outstanding. It’s wonderful to see how successful our wine partners were in the show, with 16 of the producers featured on the ICC Sydney wine collection awarded gold medals and six of those producers awarded trophies”.



