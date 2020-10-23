Darwin Convention Centre's newly refurbished Waterfront Rooms are open for business

As business resumes in a COVID-Safe meeting environment, the opening of the Darwin Convention Centre's recently refurbished Waterfront Rooms has received enthusiastic feedback from clients, suppliers and industry representatives.





Darwin Convention Centre General Manager, Peter Savoff praised the collaboration with local businesses Gabbert Design and Ray Laurence Constructions (RLC).



'The quality of design and finish has resulted in a world-class contemporary event space', Savoff said. 'With operable walls providing flexibility to have up to three individual spaces, the Waterfront Rooms are the perfect design to host meetings, seminars and beautifully themed gala dinners.



'We look forward to sharing these amazing new facilities with our valued customers.'



The refurbishment includes state of the art audio-visual equipment and new generation LED Flexi lighting solutions to suit a multitude of event types, enabling the choice of gentle background settings or vibrant graphics with a choice of colours and combinations.



