Barbican Business Events welcomes clients back with hybrid event packages

Barbican Business Events has launched a range of virtual, hybrid and socially distanced event packages for clients looking to use the leading arts and conference centre for meetings and events going forward.





The new offering includes three different levels of client branded and hybrid event solutions, titled Conversations, Connections and Visuals. These include everything an organiser needs to run a hybrid event with add-ons such as vision mixing, pre-event planning and a bespoke branded website for higher value event packages. Further technical upgrades also include breakout spaces, additional cameras and technicians.



The enhanced and adapted offerings are being delivered in partnership with the Barbican’s own expert in-house AV team as well as industry partners including AV provider Jacobs Massey and catering company Searcys.



As part of safety measures being introduced, delegates on site will experience a new style of catering provided by Searcys at the Barbican, focusing on high quality through a low contact ‘grab and go’ service, pre-packaged snack bags and bento boxes for lunches.



Clients will be provided with detailed information highlighting the venue’s new operating procedures, including social distancing and hygiene measures, advice on transport to and from the Barbican and the new catering options.



In support of its new event offering, the Barbican has achieved both AIM Secure and the Visit Britain Good to Go accreditations, two industry safety standards demonstrating that the Centre is following the official Government and public health guidance.



Jackie Boughton, Head of Barbican Business Events comments: “We’ve worked hard to provide our clients with the same high-quality business event experience they expect from the Barbican, delivered in new and creative ways. As a world leading arts venue, which delivers high quality AV for a wide range of exhibitions, concerts and theatrical performances, we were confident we would be able to deliver something special when it came to hybrid events – it is great to see it come together, ready for delivery to clients across the coming months. We are already seeing high demand for these kinds of events and I look forward to welcoming clients back through our doors in the future.”



Paul Black, Head of Business Events, London & Partners commented: “As London continues to evolve and develop its world leading digital and hybrid meeting offering, it is great to see another one of our key partner venues offering creative ways to support their clients. The Barbican’s new offering is a great example of how we are increasing our broadcasting and technical abilities across the whole of the capital. As a city appealing to clients from all sectors around the world it is vital that London maintains a diverse and flexible offering, of which the Barbican is a key part.”



