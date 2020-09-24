Meet new business opportunities at Toulouse’s MEETT

Toulouse’s new exhibition and convention centre, MEETT, has opened its doors to businesses for the first time and will celebrate its official opening on Saturday 26th September.

MEETT is the third largest facility in France, comprising a 15,000-metre squared convention centre and seven modular exhibition halls all under one roof, which can be combined into one 40,000 square metre exhibition hall.





MEETT also features 25,000 square metres of outdoor exhibition space and 5,000 car parking spaces.



The goal of the exhibition centre was to be one of the largest facilities in France and to encourage companies to choose Toulouse as their European congress destination. For several years now, the Pink City has been on the list of destinations of excellence for hosting international congresses. Savvy, joyful, effervescent, Toulouse is progressing in the 2019 ranking of the ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association, an international organisation recognised in the association meetings sector, which publishes the annual ranking of congress destinations) being among the best French congress cities.



Located near the city airport in the north east of Toulouse’s city centre, MEETT is conveniently located for business travellers arriving by plane. The city centre is less than a 30-minute drive away, making it convenient for delegates to access the many bars, restaurants and cultural activities that Toulouse offers in their free time. For those arriving by public transport, there is a tram stop outside the centre which leads visitors to the city centre. After a day of business meetings and lectures, delegates can unwind and embrace the laid-back, south-west way of life by exploring the coral streets, sampling wine and French tapas on the terraces and enjoying the sun in the colourful, friendly atmosphere.



Before the existence of social distancing measures, the convention centre had been designed around two floors and would accommodate corporate events of any size including events hosting up to 10,000 delegates. The size of the venue allows for businesses to arrange conferences with social distancing measures in place and will adhere to all current safety measures in order to protect the welfare of all delegates and exhibitors. The venue can simultaneously host a plenary session, as well as events in a variety of formats, including exhibitions, gala dinners, networking events with cocktails and canapés, and award shows.



