ICC Sydney’s Theatre to be renamed ‘Aware Super Theatre'

The name of Sydney’s world class entertainment venue will change as its naming rights partner rebrands to Aware Super, signalling a commitment to action and impact

International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney), Australia’s premier convention, exhibition and entertainment venue, is proud to announce the renaming of its world class theatre from First State Super Theatre to Aware Super Theatre, effective from mid-September 2020.





The news follows the announcement that its theatre naming rights partner, First State Super, will rebrand to Aware Super – also from mid-September – in a signal of its commitment to positive action and impact, which will help to build a better Australia.



The Fund first secured naming rights to the 8,000-seat venue in July 2019. Already an existing equity partner, the agreement increased First State Super’s investment in ICC Sydney as a result of the strong performance of the venue’s operations, its brand and reputation.



Located in the heart of Darling Harbour, the soon-to-be-named Aware Super Theatre, has hosted top global talent and live entertainment events, including Keith Urban, Jerry Seinfeld, Ariana Grande, Kylie Minogue, Hillary Clinton and Cher and Elton John.



ICC Sydney CEO, Geoff Donaghy, said the renaming of theatre marks a commitment by both parties to their ongoing partnership and positive evolution for the theatre ahead of hosting world class live events once again.



“We are delighted to announce the renaming of ICC Sydney’s world class theatre to Aware Super Theatre from mid-September this year. This change signals the strengthening of an already successful partnership between ICC Sydney and First State Super (soon to be Super Aware).



"There are many synergies between our two companies, in particular our shared focus on driving positive impact. The renaming of the Fund to Aware Super marks its commitment to positive impact and action, something which ICC Sydney wholeheartedly supports and has embedded within every part of our own organisation through our own CSR and Legacy Programs.



"As we all look forward to the return of more live events and entertainment in Australia, I could not think of a better partner for ICC Sydney to collaborate with to ensure all patrons enjoy exceptional experiences at the newly named Aware Super Theatre”, Mr Donaghy said.



ICC Sydney will continue to manage the renamed Theatre through a partnership that only enhances the team’s international reputation for excellence and underpin Sydney’s reputation as a vibrant, creative and innovative global city on the world stage.



