MITEC is ready and safe to welcome business events

The Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) is getting the wheels back in motion for Malaysia’s Business Events industry with the reopening of the Venue from 1 July 2020 with a focus on mitigating the risks while driving economic growth for the country.





As the nation's largest venue, optimisation of space is more than possible for social distancing with strict compliance to security procedures and health protocols issued by the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health Malaysia to provide peace of mind for our guests. “The well-being of our guests and staff is of paramount importance as we resume our operations and therefore our team has implemented all health guidelines in place to safely welcome events back to MITEC,” said Gunther Beissel, Chief Executive Officer, Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.



MITEC’s comprehensive Venue’s SOPs include continuous staff training, public awareness and multi-media displays, social distancing at public areas and event venues, MySejahtera QR code for e-health screening and declaration form, temperature checks, hand sanitisers, ISO 22000 advanced food safety measures, routine surface cleaning, reduced touchpoints, air quality control and daily monitoring systems.



MITEC has also partnered with the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) for the ‘Lets Meet tomorrow’ and ‘Let’s Meet Locally’ campaigns, aimed at stimulating the domestic Business Events industry and to encourage new domestic events in Malaysia.



“We like to thank our clients for their cooperation and support during this exceptional situation which has affect us all, and hope to welcome everyone back very soon,” said Beissel.



