New look brand for BCEC's future vision

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC) has undergone a brand refresh to reflect a future business environment as we approach our 25th anniversary.

Building on 25 years of successful events, unmatched experience and industry knowledge, the Centre looks forward to the future with a fresh new look and marketing campaign.





The Centre’s logo has officially evolved from the historic five sails design, symbolic of the original Merivale Street Building to one overarching sail, acknowledging the emergence of the Centre’s boutique events hub, BCEC on Grey Street.



Bob O’Keeffe, General Manager of BCEC described the campaign as confident and contemporary, in tune with the changing landscape of Brisbane. “The campaign – Our City Your Canvas – speaks to BCEC’s deep connection with Brisbane and our pride in shining a light on the city’s many rich experiences.



“The new colour palette reflects both the venue and its location – the rich vibrancy of the riverside South Bank Parklands and the lights that illuminate a beautiful Brisbane city.



“The brand expresses that regardless of size, every event held at the Centre is seen as a fresh canvas and the opportunity to create that special ‘wow’ factor for our clients’ events.”



Developed over a period of many months with Brisbane creative agency Rumble, the campaign reflects the Centre’s dynamic personality, impeccable hospitality and creativity and innovation in the delivery of events. It acknowledges the Centre’s long term staff and their invaluable contribution to its success; and the importance of offering clients and customers an opportunity to connect at a deeper level.



“What is so impressive about BCEC, is that the spaces and the amazingly creative and collaborative team enables clients to conjure magic for event organisers, participants, artists and audiences,” says Nancy Hartley, Founder and Creative Partner at Rumble.



“BCEC is iconic in our city of Brisbane, highly awarded and renowned around the world, it is an amazing venue in a fantastic city with a world class offering.”



The campaign will be rolled out across multiple platforms following its launch at the Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) in Melbourne in February.



