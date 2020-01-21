New spaces help Barbican Business Events achieve best year to date

The Barbican’s strategy to use Cinemas 2 and 3 as conference venues as well as cinemas has helped Barbican Business Events achieve its 2019/20 financial target in just nine months.





The new spaces, which have been particularly popular with last minute bookers each have a capacity of 150, the latest AV equipment and private registration, food and beverage areas.



To date the Barbican has seen a 5% increase in the number of business events held in the building during the last financial year. With delegate numbers also increasing this means that Barbican Business Events is now 17% ahead of 2018/19 in revenue generated and predicted to achieve its best financial year ever.



In addition to the increased revenue from Cinemas 2 and 3, the Business Events team has also continued to grow international business, particularly in the association sector. This has been achieved through long term investment and focus on international sales and marketing activity ranging from PR to sales missions and attendance at global trade events.



High profile events including WIRED Pulse AI at the Barbican, The London Conference on International Law and The Fast-Track Cities Conference have also raised the venue’s public profile, leading to greater interest from both organisers and delegates.



“This is the third year running that the Business Events team has achieved its goals in just nine months despite ever increasing targets,” comments Jackie Boughton, Head of Barbican Business Events. “I am incredibly proud of my team, who have worked tirelessly to both win the business and deliver exceptional customer service. Their hard work has in turn led to 42% repeat business, helping to ensure that the next 12 months will be another great success for Barbican Business Events.”



In addition to being a part of the Barbican Business Events meetings and event offering, Barbican Cinema offers a fully curated programme of international cinema including thematic seasons, new releases, and special events.



