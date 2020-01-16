The Boring Company's Las Vegas Convention Centre tunnel

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) provided an update and first look inside the tunnelling progress being made 40 feet underground as Elon Musk’s The Boring Company nears halfway point in boring the first of two tunnels at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.





Since tunnelling began on the 15th of November, The Boring Company has now bored about 2,100 feet from its start at the South Hall of the convention centre to its current location at the west edge of Central Hall under the Silver Lot. That length is equal to almost six football fields.



The $52.5 million tunnel system will include three passenger stations connecting the existing 3.2 million square feet of convention space with the LVCC’s new 1.4 million-square-foot West Hall expansion currently under construction. The West Hall expansion is now 65 percent complete and is part of a $1.52 billion expansion and renovation. Both the West Hall and the new underground transportation system are on track to open to the public for CES in January 2021.



When completed, the underground system will consist of two tunnels each measuring about 0.8 mile in length. The system is expected to use Tesla’s electric vehicles to transport convention attendees from one end of the LVCC’s 200-acre campus to the other in about one minute (currently a nearly 30-minute walk.)



The new transportation system and the LVCC’s renovation and expansion are part of the LVCVA’s commitment to remaining a global leader in the conventions and meetings industry.



In 2018, Las Vegas hosted more than 42 million visitors including 6.5 million conventions and meetings attendees who generated nearly $10.5 billion in economic impact to the region.



